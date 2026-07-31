The first-ever air shipment of one metric tonne of Neelam and Totapuri mangoes from Karnataka to the Maldives was flagged off, a move praised by Union Minister Piyush Goyal as a milestone for expanding Indian horticultural produce in global markets.

The first-ever air shipment of Neelam and Totapuri mangoes from Karnataka to the Maldives has opened new opportunities for the state's mango growers, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, highlighting the milestone as a step towards expanding the presence of Indian horticultural produce in international markets.

In a post on X, Goyal congratulated the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) for facilitating the shipment. "This milestone unlocks new opportunities for Karnataka's mango growers, encouraging greater participation from Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), exporters & agri-entrepreneurs, enhancing their presence in the international markets," Goyal said.

Shipment Details and Objectives

According a release by the Commerce Ministry, APEDA facilitated the first-ever air shipment of one metric tonne of Neelam and Totapuri mangoes to the Maldives, with the consignment flagged off on Thursday. The export is aimed at promoting Karnataka's late-season mango varieties in overseas markets and strengthening India's mango export basket.

Empowering Farmers and Women Entrepreneurs

The consignment was sourced directly from farmers associated with M/s Prakruthimaya Farmers Producer Company Ltd. in Kolar district, Karnataka, and exported by M/s Ahalya Devi Ventures, a newly registered woman entrepreneur and exporter. The ministry said the initiative also reflects the growing participation of women entrepreneurs in India's agri-export ecosystem.

Extending India's Mango Export Season

The release said Neelam and Totapuri are late-season mango varieties harvested from late June to the end of July, providing an opportunity to extend India's mango export season and cater to international demand beyond the peak harvest period. It added that the shipment demonstrates the growing role of Farmer Producer Companies in connecting farmers with global markets through organised aggregation and export-oriented supply chains.

Economic Impact and Future Outlook

According to the ministry, farmers associated with the Farmer Producer Company realised over 50 per cent higher returns through the export initiative compared with conventional market channels.

The government said the export is expected to encourage greater participation of Farmer Producer Organizations, Farmer Producer Companies, exporters and agri-entrepreneurs in international markets, while APEDA will continue working with state governments and other stakeholders to strengthen export infrastructure and expand global market access for Indian agricultural produce. (ANI)