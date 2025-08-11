JioFinance App launched a new tax planning and filing module in partnership with TaxBuddy. Starting at Rs 24, it offers self-service and expert-assisted options for ITR filing and tax planning.

Taxpayers in India can now file and plan their taxes more easily with the launch of a new tax planning and filing module on the JioFinance App. The company in an official statement on Monday stated that, starting at just Rs 24, the feature offers both self-service and expert-assisted options, providing a simple, guided, and reliable tax management experience.

This new module is developed in partnership with TaxBuddy, an online tax filing and advisory platform. The company also highlighted that the module aims to make income tax return (ITR) filing and tax planning simpler, smarter, and more affordable for people across the country.

The module includes two main features, Tax Planner and Tax Filing.

The Tax Filing feature addresses common challenges such as confusion between old and new tax regimes and ensures important deductions under sections like 80C and 80D are not missed.

Users can either file their returns themselves starting at Rs 24 or choose expert-assisted filing starting at Rs 999. The Tax Planner allows individuals to project and reduce future tax liabilities by offering personalised deduction mapping, House Rent Allowance evaluation, and comparisons between tax regimes.

TaxBuddy brings a digital-first approach with built-in compliance tools and expert support, helping users get the right guidance without depending on costly intermediaries.

Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Financial Services said, "With the deadline for filing taxes approaching, our goal is to remove the complexity that a lot of people associate with tax filing. It is equally important to empower customers with effective tax planning services, allowing them to optimise and maintain visibility over their tax liability through the financial year".

Sethia further added “The integration of this service with the JioFinance App will enable a seamless experience for tax transactions, backed by expert support, clear insights, and transparent pricing. The launch of this module adds yet another dimension to our endeavour of delivering accessible, digital-first financial solutions that empower Indians every day.”

Once users file their ITR through the app, they can track their return status, monitor refunds, and receive alerts for any tax-related notices.

The process is simple, fully guided, and designed even for those with little or no prior tax filing experience.

From entering income details to uploading documents and selecting the right tax regime, the app offers an end-to-end solution.