FICCI-EY survey finds 68% of Indian leaders fear market disruptions despite 7.4% growth. Top risks are geopolitical tensions (63%), cyber-attacks (61%), slow AI adoption (60%), and talent shortages (64%), threatening India Inc's performance.

The FICCI-EY Risk Survey 2026 reveals that while India's economy is projected to grow by 7.4 per cent, 68 per cent of leaders fear domestic market disruptions. Top risks include cyber-attacks at 61 per cent and geopolitical tensions at 63 per cent, which are forcing a shift toward supply chain resilience. Additionally, 60 per cent of executives worry that slow AI adoption will hinder operational effectiveness, while 64 per cent report talent shortages.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The new report, titled "Risk outlook - A compass to India's risk landscape," shows that 51 per cent of Indian companies now rank cybersecurity breaches as the top threat to their performance. Other major concerns include changing customer demands at 49 per cent and geopolitical events at 48 per cent.

Technology and AI Risks Emerge as Key Concerns

The report highlights that technology risks are now directly linked to how well a business can keep running. About 61 per cent of leaders say that rapid digital changes are hurting their competitive edge. Furthermore, 54 per cent of respondents feel that risks related to AI, such as ethics and rules, are not being handled well.

Expert Call for Proactive Risk Adaptation

Rajeev Sharma, Chair of the FICCI Committee on Corporate Security & DRR, explained that companies must learn to adapt to these risks to grow. He said, "In a business environment shaped by volatility, the ability to anticipate, absorb and adapt to risk is emerging as a defining capability for sustained growth. The report indicates that organisations are moving away from treating risk as episodic and are instead embedding it into strategic decision-making, governance structures and long-term planning."

The Challenge of Converging Risks

The survey also points out that risks are starting to overlap. For example, 54 per cent of executives are worried about supply chain disruptions, while 45 per cent see climate change as a critical financial risk. Sudhakar Rajendran, Risk Consulting Leader at EY India, noted that leaders must look at these problems together rather than separately. He said, "Organizations are navigating a phase where multiple risks are converging rather than occurring in isolation. Inflation, cyber threats, AI governance, climate exposure and regulatory change are interacting in ways that directly influence India Inc's performance and resilience."

Addressing Talent and Regulatory Gaps

The report also discusses a major gap in talent and rules. About 64 per cent of leaders believe that a lack of skilled workers will hurt their performance, and 67 per cent agree that regulatory changes need to be addressed. (ANI)