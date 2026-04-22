Fed Chair nominee Kevin Warsh assured senators of the central bank's independence, stating policy will be data-driven. He also signalled a shift from current policy by calling for a reassessment of inflation targeting and a smaller Fed balance sheet.

US Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh on Tuesday told lawmakers that he would uphold the central bank's independence and base monetary policy decisions strictly on economic data, as he appeared before the Senate for his confirmation hearing.

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Addressing concerns over political influence, Warsh said, "I have made no promises to anyone about the future path of interest rates," adding that decisions under his leadership would be "data-driven and rooted in the Federal Reserve's mandate." His remarks come amid scrutiny over his perceived alignment with former President Donald Trump, who has been openly critical of the current Fed leadership. Warsh emphasised that the credibility of the Federal Reserve depends on its autonomy. "Central bank independence is essential to achieving price stability and maximum employment," he said, noting that while elected officials may express views, "those views cannot and must not dictate monetary policy."

Policy Priorities Outlined

Outlining his policy priorities, Warsh called for a reassessment of the Fed's existing framework on inflation targeting. "We need to take a fresh look at how we define and achieve our inflation goals," he stated, signalling openness to revising the current approach adopted under outgoing Chair Jerome Powell. He also made a case for reducing the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, which expanded significantly in recent years due to bond-buying programmes. "The Federal Reserve's footprint in financial markets has grown too large," Warsh said. "A smaller, more focused balance sheet will better serve the economy and reduce unintended distortions."

On forward guidance, Warsh suggested limiting the central bank's reliance on signalling future policy moves. "Excessive forward guidance can create complacency and mispricing in markets," he noted, advocating for a more flexible and less predictable policy stance that responds dynamically to incoming data.

Scrutiny over Financial Holdings

Lawmakers also raised questions about Warsh's financial holdings, given disclosures indicating substantial personal wealth. Responding to concerns about conflicts of interest, he said, "I am committed to meeting all ethical requirements and will divest assets as necessary to avoid any conflicts."

The confirmation process comes at a politically sensitive time, with debate intensifying over the future direction of US monetary policy. Warsh's nomination follows tensions between the White House and the Federal Reserve, particularly over interest rate decisions taken under Powell's tenure.

Despite the scrutiny, Warsh projected confidence in his approach. "The American people deserve a Federal Reserve that is disciplined, credible, and independent," he said. "If confirmed, I will work to ensure the institution meets those standards." The Senate is expected to deliberate further on the nomination in the coming weeks. The hearing concluded with the committee setting an April 22 deadline for written follow-up questions, with responses due by April 23. (ANI)