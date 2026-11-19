An ICICI Bank report indicates that FCNR deposits will significantly influence Indian bank performance over the next year, affecting funding costs and earnings, as the full financial impacts of these deposits have yet to fully materialize.

FCNR Deposits Remain Key Driver for Indian Banking Stock Performance

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits could continue to influence the performance of Indian banks, with their full impact on funding costs and earnings yet to be reflected, according to a report by ICICI Bank. The report said FCNR-related benefits and costs are yet to fully accrue to banks, making their exposure to such deposits an important factor for investors selecting banking stocks over the next 12 months.

"We believe FCNR-related benefits/cost are yet to accrue fully," the report said. It highlighted that differences in loan growth, deposit composition and the share of FCNR deposits could lead to varying performance among banks. According to the report, banks with a healthy share of fixed-rate FCNR deposits could be better positioned to manage rising costs of deposits (CoD) in the current interest-rate cycle. "Due to a healthy share of fixed-rate FCNR, rise in CoD in the current cycle could be cushioned," ICICI Bank said.

The report also pointed to differences in loan growth among banks, which could be influenced by their individual FCNR exposure and bulk deposit requirements. It said net interest margin (NIM) and net interest income (NII) growth would depend partly on the composition of loans, the transmission of monetary policy and banks' sensitivity to interest-rate changes, as seen in previous cycles. ICICI Bank also highlighted other factors that could influence the performance of banking stocks, including agricultural stress, bancassurance fee income and the transition to the expected credit loss (ECL) framework. According to the report, private banks are less sensitive to agricultural stress compared with public sector banks (PSBs), but could face a bigger impact from a potential reduction in bancassurance fees.

The report also said the transition to the ECL framework is likely to be smooth for most banks, although the possibility of higher recurring credit costs remains uncertain. With recovery-related income declining, the focus is shifting towards core profitability, including core return on assets (RoA) and pre-provision operating profit (PPOP). ICICI Bank said only a few public sector banks are likely to achieve more than 1 per cent core RoA in FY28. The report maintained a constructive outlook on the banking sector, while highlighting that differences in FCNR exposure, loan composition, funding costs and credit quality could become important factors in determining stock performance. To bolster India's balance of payments and support the rupee amid global market volatility, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a special USD-INR forex swap facility. Under this window, the RBI absorbed currency hedging costs for banks raising fresh 3-to-5-year FCNR(B) deposits and temporarily lifted interest rate caps, allowing lenders to offer yields of up to 7 per cent. According to RBI data, banks mobilised USD 136.38 billion under the FCNR(B) swap window before it closed, driving overall net FCNR(B) inflows. (ANI)