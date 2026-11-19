Morgan Stanley Research designates gold as its premier 2027 commodity pick, citing strong ETF and central bank demand. Despite an overall underweight stance on commodities, the firm remains optimistic about gold's appeal amidst geopolitical shifts.

Morgan Stanley Research Names Gold Its Top Commodity Pick For 2027

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Gold remains the top commodity pick for 2027 for Morgan Stanley Research, even as the investment firm maintains an underweight allocation to commodities overall, citing continued demand from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and central banks.

In its latest outlook note, Morgan Stanley said gold could benefit from easing geopolitical tensions and lower interest-rate expectations, making the precious metal more attractive compared with interest-bearing investments such as bonds and cash. "Even though commodities overall are an underweight in the strategists' allocation, gold is Morgan Stanley Research's top commodity pick," the report said.

Explaining the outlook, Morgan Stanley said, "An easing of Middle East conflicts could lower oil prices and interest-rate expectations, making gold more appealing relative to interest-paying investments like bonds and cash." The firm also expects gold to benefit from continued demand from ETFs and central banks, which could support the metal in 2027.

Morgan Stanley's positive outlook on gold comes despite its expectation that oil prices could gradually decline towards USD 75 per barrel by the fourth quarter of 2027. Oil prices are likely to remain elevated in the near term due to geopolitical uncertainty, the report said.

Meanwhile, gold prices in India were trading at around Rs 1,29,249 per 10 grams on Thursday at the time of reporting. The investment firm's broader outlook for 2027 remains positive towards risk assets, supported by resilient economic growth, healthy corporate earnings and continued investment in artificial intelligence.

Morgan Stanley Research has recommended a maximum overweight allocation to equities, while maintaining neutral allocations to core fixed income and corporate credit. It has downgraded commodities and cash to underweight. The report said the ongoing AI investment cycle would remain an important driver of economic growth, with total AI hyperscaler and related capital expenditure expected to reach USD 1.7 trillion in 2027 and USD 1.8 trillion in 2028. However, the firm cautioned that geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation and possible interest-rate increases by central banks could continue to create volatility across financial markets. (ANI)