EY India has expanded its tax technology suite with the launch of AI-enabled solutions designed to manage complex compliance requirements for Indian businesses. These tools, which include Global Trade Automation, the EY India AI Tax Hub, and Accounts Payable Automation, are being showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, according to a release. The new offerings are integrated under India Tax Platform, EY's unified ecosystem "that brings together Direct and Indirect Tax compliance to offer enterprises a single source of truth for tax and finance operations".

New Suite to Unify Tax Workflows

"EY's latest solutions are designed to unify tax workflows, improve transparency and strengthen real-time compliance across enterprise operations. The Global Trade Automation platform helps organisations plan, track, integrate, and comply with end-to-end EXIM operations through AI-enabled HSN and FTA analysis, automated customs validation, and audit-ready documentation," the release said.

According to Sameer Gupta, National Tax Leader at EY India, "With these new AI-enabled suite of Tax solutions, our goal is to give businesses a connected, intelligent system that strengthens accuracy and supports real-time decision-making."

AI-Enabled Tools for Research and Invoicing

The EY India AI Tax Hub utilises AI agents trained by tax professionals to handle research and litigation tasks. Additionally, the Accounts Payable Automation tool digitises the invoice lifecycle to ensure compliance with GST and the recently mandated Invoice Management System (IMS), according to the release.

The firm said that these solutions are built specifically for the Indian regulatory environment. "By combining AI-driven insights with our domain experience, the expanded India Tax Platform helps teams manage compliance more confidently and with greater transparency," Rahul Patni, Partner and Digital Tax Leader at EY India, said.