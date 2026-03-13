Amazon has expanded its Amazon Air service to Northeast India with a new route connecting Kolkata and Guwahati. This move aims to significantly boost delivery speeds and reliability for customers across all seven sister states of the region.

Amazon today announced the expansion of Amazon Air to Northeast India with new air cargo routes connecting Kolkata and Guwahati. This will further strengthen its logistics infrastructure and connectivity across the region.

According to a release by Amazon, the addition of dedicated air capacity will significantly improve delivery speed and reliability, enabling customers across the Northeast to access Amazon's vast selection of products with faster and more consistent delivery.

The service will support deliveries across all seven sister states --Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura -- through Amazon's integrated air and surface transportation network.

The inaugural Amazon Air flight to Guwahati was flagged off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, by Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of Civil Aviation, alongside Abhinav Singh, Vice President - Operations, India and Australia, Amazon and Chetan Krishnaswamy, VP Public Policy, Amazon India.

Government Lauds Infrastructure Boost

"Infrastructure and connectivity in the North-Eastern region have grown multifold. Today, every state in the North-East has an airport and the number of operational airports has increased from 9 in 2014 to 16 today," Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Minister of Civil Aviation said

"Given the North East's immense potential in horticulture and cargo exports, today's launch of Amazon Air's cargo route from Delhi to Guwahati will further support the farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs of the North-East. The Government has also taken several significant interventions to encourage air cargo growth in the country. In Budget 2026, special emphasis has been placed on building air cargo infrastructure and warehousing capacity to strengthen logistics for perishable and high-value products," he added.

Enhanced Delivery and Customer Experience

By combining dedicated air capacity with its multimodal logistics infrastructure, Amazon expects to reduce transit times and increase delivery speeds by up to five times, bringing customers across the region faster access to a wide selection of products -- from everyday essentials to smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty and more.

Speaking on the launch, Abhinav Singh, VP - Operations, India and Australia, Amazon said, "Since launching Amazon in 2013, we have consistently invested in building one of India's largest logistics networks to serve customers wherever they live. The expansion of Amazon Air to the Northeast is a natural progression of those investments and reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening connectivity across the country."

"It also aligns with the Government's focus on improving logistics infrastructure and unlocking economic opportunity in the region. For customers, this means access to Amazon's vast selection at 5x better speeds than before, while sellers and entrepreneurs in the Northeast can now reach customers across India faster and more reliably," he added. (ANI)