    Explained: Why is government mulling geo-tagging telecom infrastructure?

    The government plans to geo-tag key telecom infrastructure, including towers and optical fibre cables, to enhance disaster preparedness and development coordination. This initiative, expected to be completed by 2027, involves collaboration between the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), ministries, and state governments

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    In a significant move aimed at bolstering disaster preparedness and advancing development initiatives, the government is set to implement geo-tagging for key telecom infrastructure components. As per an Economic Times report, the initiative's focal point is the geo-tagging of pivotal telecom assets like towers and optical fibre cables. The objective is to augment coordination, particularly during exigencies such as natural disasters and emergencies.

    Collaborative Effort

    Scheduled for completion by 2027, this project is envisaged as a collaborative endeavour involving the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), various ministries, and state governments pooling their resources and expertise.

    Benefits Beyond Disaster Management

    While the enhancement of disaster preparedness remains a primary objective, the utility of the geo-tagged data transcends this singular purpose. It is anticipated to play a pivotal role in facilitating diverse development projects nationwide.

    Technological Advancements

    This initiative is poised to catalyze technological progress, serving as a foundational pillar for the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and machine learning into India's development landscape.

    Data Security Measures

    Acknowledging the criticality of safeguarding sensitive information, the DoT has underscored its commitment to implementing robust data security measures. This includes stringent protocols aimed at averting any unauthorized access or misuse of the collected data.

    Implementation Process

    Commencing with state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the geo-tagging endeavour will gradually extend to encompass private telecom operators. However, potential apprehensions regarding the sharing of data, particularly pertaining to fibre optic cables, may arise due to competitive sensitivities among private entities.

    Toward India's Development Goals

    Viewed as a crucial component for achieving India's development objectives by 2047, a robust telecom infrastructure is deemed essential. This initiative aims to bridge existing coordination gaps and foster a more cohesive approach to infrastructure development and utilization nationwide.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 2:47 PM IST
