Ex-post facto clearance for India-Qatar MoU on financial-economic cooperation

The MoU is expected to explore new and emerging sectors and avenues for investments in both countries. This MoU marks an important milestone in the journey towards achieving the common objectives of both countries.

Ex-post facto clearance for India-Qatar MoU on financial-economic cooperation AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 12, 2025, 9:09 AM IST

An ex-post facto approval has been granted to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed by the ministries of finance of India and Qatar in February, a statement from India's Finance Ministry said Tuesday. The MoU was signed to enhance financial and economic cooperation between the two countries. The agreement was signed during the visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, to India on February 18, 2025.

Baldeo Purushartha, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Mohammed Hassan Jabir Al-Jabir, Ambassador to the State of Qatar, signed the MoU. The MoU aims to promote and develop mutual collaboration in economic policies, financing tools, a public-private partnership framework, and investment. This collaboration will institutionalise a commitment to expanding Qatar's mutually beneficial and multi-faceted bilateral relationship.

The MoU is expected to explore new and emerging sectors and avenues for investments in both countries. This MoU marks an important milestone in the journey towards achieving the common objectives of both countries.

The Ministries of Finance of both countries shall promote models and areas of joint collaboration, such as organising expert workshops, seminars, and conferences; exchanging documentary and technical information in areas of joint work; and keeping pace with the dialogue between the business communities of the two countries.

The exchange of the MoU signifies the commitment of both sides to work together and unlock new opportunities for investment, growth and development.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US stocks slide as Trump imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum AJR

US stocks slide as Trump imposes retaliatory tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum

Amazon Apple Microsoft and more face record market bloodbath as firms lose $750 billion gcw

Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and more face record market bloodbath as firms lose $750 billion

Jim Walker's bold call: Time to load up on Indian equities despite valuation worries AJR

Jim Walker's bold call: Time to load up on Indian equities despite valuation worries

Government extends free import policy: Yellow Peas for 3 months, Urad for 1 year AJR

Government extends free import policy: Yellow Peas for 3 months, Urad for 1 year

Stock market update: Sensex crashes 417 points, Nifty slips 130 as US Market sell-off triggers global jitters AJR

Stock market update: Sensex crashes 417 points, Nifty slips 130 as US Market sell-off triggers global jitters

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD issues orange alert in Thoothukudi; fishing boats docked as precautionary measure anr

Tamil Nadu Rain: IMD issues orange alert in Thoothukudi; fishing boats docked as precautionary measure

Want to keep your ration active? Link it to your bank account or lose benefits! AJR

Want to keep your ration active? Link it to your bank account or lose benefits!

A New Beginning: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar assures support to CM Vijayan in taking state's demands to Centre anr

A New Beginning: Kerala Governor assures support to CM Vijayan in taking state's demands to Centre

Cheapest Gold in India? Find Out Which State Offers the Best Prices!

Cheapest Gold in India? Find Out Which State Offers the Best Prices!

Stylish Black Beads Anklet Designs for Baby Girls Protection iwh

Stylish Black Beads Anklet Designs for Baby Girls Protection

Recent Videos

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

'Sarkar Ko Bhi Thokenge' – Kharge’s Controversial Remark in Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate

Video Icon
‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

‘Most Beautiful Woman…’ Pilot’s Note to Influencer Steph Bohrer Creates Buzz – What’s the Reality?

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Masan Holi: Varanasi’s Unique Ashes Holi Celebrated at Manikarnika Ghat! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Aag Laga Di - Anu Malik’s Ultimate Holi Anthem is Here! | Best Holi Song 2025

Video Icon