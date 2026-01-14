Esri India and TERI SAS have signed an MoU to advance geospatial education and research. The partnership aims to combine Esri's GIS technology with TERI's sustainability expertise to promote data-driven solutions for a sustainable future in India.

Esri India Technologies Private Limited, the provider of Geographic Information System (GIS) technologies and location intelligence solutions, has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Energy and Resources Institute School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), a deemed-to-be university, to advance geospatial education, capacity building and applied research in India.

Through this strategic collaboration, both organisations will combine their complementary strengths in undertaking initiatives that promote the use of GIS technology for governance and sustainable development, Esri India said in a statement. Leveraging TERI SAS's expertise in environment, energy, and sustainability with Esri India's cutting-edge geospatial technology leadership, this collaboration will span multiple programs to foster a robust geospatial ecosystem in India, it added.

Strengthening India's Geospatial Ecosystem

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India, said, "This collaboration with TERI SAS represents a significant step in strengthening India's geospatial education ecosystem. By combining our advanced GIS technology with TERI SAS's academic rigour and research excellence in sustainability, we are creating a powerful platform to train the next generation of geospatial professionals and decision-makers."

"Through joint capacity-building initiatives and curriculum alignment, we aim to drive the adoption of data-driven, location-based approaches in critical areas, including urban planning, environmental management, disaster resilience, and infrastructure development. This collaboration exemplifies how academic institutions and industry can work together to build India's self-reliance in geospatial intelligence and innovation," he added.

Fostering a Sustainable Future

Prof Suman K Dhar, Vice Chancellor, TERI SAS, added, "This MoU is designed to foster collaboration on state-of-the-art geospatial tools and techniques to build a workforce of Geoinformatics professionals, enabling a transition toward a greener and sustainable future. TERI SAS, being at the forefront of education in the sustainability domain, hopes to play a transformative role in the critical area of 'Geoinformatics AI for Sustainability'."

Collaborative Initiatives and Programs

The MoU will lead to initiatives such as faculty training programs under the GIS Academia Council of India (GACI) framework, curriculum enhancements for university-level GIS education, capacity-building workshops for government officials, and applied research projects.

TERI SAS and Esri India will also jointly facilitate advanced learning through guest lectures by industry experts, student workshops, and innovation challenges to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world GIS applications, as per the press release. (ANI)