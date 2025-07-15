Tesla officially enters the Indian market with its first experience centre in Mumbai, signaling a potential long-term commitment to India's EV future.

After years of speculation, negotiations, and anticipation, Elon Musk's Tesla has officially touched down in India. On Tuesday, Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) played host to a landmark moment — the grand opening of Tesla’s first-ever experience centre in the country at the Maker Maxity Commercial Complex. The air buzzed with excitement, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the centre alongside dignitaries, dignified yet visibly thrilled by the occasion.

For Tesla, it wasn’t just a ribbon-cutting; it was a declaration of intent. And for India, particularly Maharashtra, it marked the beginning of a long-awaited journey into the heart of electric mobility innovation.

"Tesla Is Finally Here"

“This has taken almost 10 years, but we are very happy that you are finally here,” said Fadnavis, who recounted the first time he ever sat in a Tesla — during a visit to the US in 2015. It wasn’t just a ride; it was a revelation. A moment that planted a seed — the vision of electric mobility, clean energy, and the hope that one day such technology would grace Indian roads.

Tuesday’s launch was the fruition of that vision.

"The inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city and in the right state -- that is Mumbai and Maharashtra," he said.

More Than Just Cars

Fadnavis went beyond the optics of luxury vehicles and Tesla’s futuristic aura. “Tesla is not just a car company, it is all about design, innovation and sustainability, that is why it is loved globally,” he said.

This experience centre isn’t just a showroom; it’s a bridge between imagination and implementation. Between Elon Musk’s dream and India’s vast, untapped EV market. And it’s no coincidence that Tesla chose Mumbai — India’s financial and cultural capital, where ambition meets aspiration.

"Mumbai stands for innovation and sustainability," Fadnavis declared proudly.

An Invitation to Build, Not Just Sell

Though the experience centre was the headline, the subtext was unmistakable — Maharashtra wants more than just a showroom. The state government is aiming for deeper collaboration.

"We wish to see research and development and manufacturing being done in India. I am sure Tesla will think about it at an appropriate stage,” said Fadnavis. “Consider Maharashtra as a partner in your journey."

It was more than just a political pitch. It was an open invitation to Elon Musk and Tesla’s global leadership — to not just sell cars here, but to shape the future of mobility from Indian soil.

India Awaits: With Enthusiasm and Caution

There’s no doubt Tesla arrives in India with a ready fanbase. “People in India are eagerly waiting for Tesla,” said Fadnavis. “I am sure you will find one of your best markets here once you start deliveries.”

That belief isn’t baseless. Despite economic concerns and a price-sensitive market, India’s EV ecosystem has seen a steady uptick in both infrastructure and consumer interest. Maharashtra, for its part, has rolled out policies to support EV adoption — from charging infrastructure to incentives for manufacturers.

“We are also a manufacturing hub,” the Chief Minister added. “Our policies for charging infrastructure, vehicle promotion, and incentives for manufacturing are among the best. This is a good beginning and has the potential to transform the market.”

What Tesla Has Already Set in Motion

While India awaits full-fledged operations, Tesla has already laid down groundwork. It recently leased over 24,000 square feet of warehousing space in Lodha Logistics Park, Mumbai, for five years — signaling that the logistics for importing and storing vehicles are being taken seriously.

Industry insiders suggest that the first set of vehicles — reportedly Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs — have already landed in India from Tesla’s Gigafactory in China.

Further fuelling the buzz, Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd received a trade certificate from the Andheri RTO last week. This important document allows the company to display its vehicles, conduct test drives, and even begin promotional sales, without having to register each unit individually.

A Rocky Start, But a Hopeful Future

Tesla’s road to India hasn’t been without bumps. Despite persistent demand from Indian fans and conversations with government officials, Tesla faced hurdles around import duties and policy concessions.

At one point, Tesla had sought a major tariff reduction — nearly 70% for EVs under $40,000 and 100% for higher-end models. But India pushed back. In fact, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal earlier this year made it clear: policies would be crafted for all EV makers, not tailored for one.

“India will not tailor its policies to suit Tesla,” Goyal had said.

Even US President Donald Trump weighed in, criticising the idea of Tesla setting up shop in India just to dodge US tariffs.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Vision of Sustainability

Despite these complexities, the inauguration of the experience centre is a statement — not just of Tesla’s intent, but of India’s readiness to become a hub for the EV revolution.

As global sales shrink for Tesla in Europe and China, India may just become the company's next growth frontier. And with Maharashtra rolling out the red carpet, the road ahead might just be electric — quite literally.

In a way, Tuesday's ceremony was less about a new showroom and more about two stories converging: Tesla’s relentless pursuit of innovation and India’s hunger for a cleaner, greener future.

And now, that future has a starting point — at Maker Maxity, Mumbai.