    Eid al-Fitr 2024: Is BSE, NSE closed today due to holiday? Here's what we know

    The BSE and NSE equity markets will be closed for trading on Thursday due to Eid-Ul-Fitr. Additionally, India's largest agricultural commodity exchange, NCDEX, will also remain closed today.

    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

    India's currency, debt, and equities markets will be closed on Thursday, April 11, in observance of Eid-Ul-Fitr, also known as Eid 2024, which is being celebrated nationwide. The sector dealing with interest rate derivatives, stocks, SLBs, currency derivatives, and derivatives on derivatives will all be closed for the day.

    The commodity derivatives segment will remain closed in morning session (9am to 5pm), while the evening session will be remain open from 5pm to 11.55pm. Trading will resume on Friday, April 12.

    The major indexes closed higher on April 10, with the Sensex closing in on its all-time high and the Nifty setting a new record high. The Nifty was up 111.00 points, or 0.49 percent, to 22,753.80 at the closing, while the Sensex was up 354.45 points, or 0.47 percent, to 75,038.15.

    On the Nifty, the biggest losers were Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life, Divis Labs, and SBI Life Insurance, while the top gainers were Coal India, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, and Hindalco Industries.

    Except pharma, all sectoral indices ended in the green with media, PSU Bank, FMCG, Metal, Oil & Gas up 1-2 percent each. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were up 0.5 percent each.

    According to the schedule of stock market holidays for 2024, there will be two trading holidays in April 2024: April 11, which is today, and April 17, 2024.

    According to the calendar of stock market holidays for 2024, the Ram Navami Festivel is scheduled for April 17, 2024, which is the next trading holiday following Eid 2024. The Indian stock market will thus have a shortened week as trading on the NSE and BSE will not resume on Wednesday of next week. There won't be any stock market holidays in April 2024 after Ram Navmi 2024.

    In May 2024, initially, there was only one stock market holiday falling on 1st May 2024 for the Maharashtra Day celebration. However, due to the Lok Sabha election, one more stock market holiday has been announced on 20th May 2024. So, there will be two stock market holidays in May 2024.
     

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 8:50 AM IST
