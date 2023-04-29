Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED raids at offices of Byju's over FEMA violations in Bengaluru

    The report also states that ED has seized various incriminating documents and digital data as well. 
     

    ED raids at offices of Byju's over FEMA violations in Bengaluru anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the premises of Byju Raveendran, CEO of Bengaluru-based ed-tech firm BYJU's, for allegedly violating foreign funding laws.

    According to the report, the ED searched two commercial properties and one residential property in Bengaluru as part of an investigation into allegations made against Raveendran and his business, "Think & Learn Private Limited," in accordance with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

    Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Byju's staffer ordered to compensate IAS aspirant; here's why

    The report also states that ED has seized various incriminating documents and digital data as well. 

    According to reports, the company received around Rs 28,000 crore in foreign direct investment from 2011 to 2021. It has also transferred Rs 9,754 crore to numerous overseas countries.

    Additionally, the company recorded approximately Rs 944 crore in marketing and advertising costs, including the sum sent to a foreign jurisdiction.
    Minutes after the investigation agency's disclosure, BYJU's reacted, citing the report and asserting that the searches were part of a "routine inquiry" under FEMA.

    "We have been completely transparent with the authorities and have provided them with all the information they have requested. We have nothing but the utmost confidence in the integrity of our operations, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and ethics," the report quoted the company.

    It claimed that Raveendran Bjyu was issued "several" summons, but he was "evasive and never appeared" before the ED, leading to the action being initiated based on "various complaints" made by private individuals.
     

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2023, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jet Airways CEO designate Sanjiv Kapoor quits Report gcw

    Jet Airways' CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor quits: Report

    Amazon layoff New job cuts focus on AWS and HR department check details gcw

    Amazon layoff: New job cuts focus on AWS and HR department

    Abu Dhabi expands exportation of home-grown blueberries to India, Japan, Thailand anr

    Abu Dhabi expands exportation of home-grown blueberries to India, Japan, Thailand

    Apple Saket bans entry of rivals similar deal with Mumbai BKC store Report gcw

    Apple Saket bans entry of rivals, similar deal with Mumbai BKC store: Report

    Expert Speak: Can AI tools like ChatGPT be used as a virtual financial adviser snt

    Expert Speak: Can AI tools like ChatGPT be used as a virtual financial adviser?

    Recent Stories

    wrestling WWE Draft 2023: Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes - list of superstars drafted during SmackDown (Night 1)-ayh

    WWE Draft 2023: Roman Reigns to Cody Rhodes - List of superstars drafted during SmackDown

    Meghan Markle set to make her return to Hollywood? Details here vma

    Meghan Markle set to make her return to Hollywood? Details here

    Follow these 10 lifestyle changes to overcome menopause woes ADC

    Follow these 10 lifestyle changes to overcome menopause woes

    Kerala: Forest officials tranquilise wild tusker 'Arikomban' anr

    Kerala: Forest officials tranquilise wild tusker 'Arikomban'

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi vows to make the state No 1 slams Congress for abusing him 91 times gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi vows to make the state No.1; slams Congress for abusing him 91 times

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon