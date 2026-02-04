EaseMyTrip has launched its 'Swipe Right Travel Sale' from February 4-10. The sale offers major discounts on flights, hotels, cabs, and holiday packages for Valentine's Day, with additional savings available through partner banks.

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel platforms, has announced the launch of its 'Swipe Right Travel Sale', specially curated for planning memorable travel experiences. Live from February 4th to February 10th, the campaign offers attractive deals across multiple travel categories, making getaways more affordable and hassle-free.

Exclusive Sale Offers

Designed for those looking to celebrate love through travel, the sale brings together premium offers across flights, hotels, cabs, and curated holiday packages. Travellers can unlock limited-period offers such as: -Flights - UP TO 7500 OFF* -Hotels - UP TO 10000 OFF* -Cabs - UP TO 500 OFF* -Buses - UP TO 500 OFF* -Holiday Packages starting at INR 11,699* These offers can be availed using the promo code 'EMTLOVE' on the EaseMyTrip app or website.

Additional Partner Savings

Travellers can unlock additional savings through exclusive offers from select banking partners, including AU Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, and YES Bank credit cards, along with IDBI Bank debit cards. Customers can also enjoy curated benefits from partner brands such as Foxtale, Nasher Miles, and Relaxo.

Extensive Partner Network

As part of this campaign, travellers can book with a wide network of airline partners including: Air Canada, Air France, Air India, Air India Express, American Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Delta Air Lines, EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, ITA Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet, Swiss International Air Lines, Thai VietJet Air, and Virgin Atlantic.

Premium Hotel Partners

A handpicked collection of premium hotel partners offering exclusive discounts includes: 7 Apple, Ahuja's, Aivaa, AM Kollection, Amritara, Ananta Hotels and Resorts, Astra Hotels, Birj, Bloom, Clarks Collection, Club Mahindra, Cygnett, DLS Hotels & Resorts, Ecko Hotels, ECO Hotels, Eight continents, Ginger, GoStops, Haryana Tourism, Housr, Icon, Indie Stays, Justa, Le Roi, Lemon Tree, Lime Tree, Limewood, Lords, Magnus, Mount Hotels & Resorts, MP Tourism Moustache, Mumbai House, Neemrana, One Earth, OTHPL, OYO, Pride, Ramee, Ramoji, Renest, RG Suites, Saltstayz, Sayaji, Shahpura Hotels, Shrigo, Sinclairs Hotels & Resorts, Spree, Sterling, Suba Hotels, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, TATHASTU, TGI,The Altruist, The Byke, The Clarks, The Fern, The Lalit, Treat Hotels & Resorts, Treehouse, Vesta Hotels & Resorts, VITS, WelcomHeritage, Windflower, Z Express, and Zone By The Park

Curated Holiday Packages

Couples can choose from specially curated holiday packages covering popular destinations such as Andaman, Corbett, Goa, Himachal, Kashmir, Kerala, Manali, and Rajasthan as well as international destinations like Bali, Dubai, Maldives, Malaysia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

A Word from EaseMyTrip

Speaking about the sale campaign, Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer, EaseMyTrip, said, "Valentine's Day is a special occasion to create cherished memories, and travel plays a big role in that experience. With our 'Swipe Right Travel Sale', we aim to make travel more accessible, convenient, and value-driven. Through strong airline partnerships, curated hotel deals, and multi-category discounts, we are ensuring that people can celebrate travel without stretching their budget."

With Valentine's Day approaching, EaseMyTrip's 'Swipe Right Travel Sale' offers the perfect opportunity for travellers to plan their dream escape with ease, comfort, and savings.