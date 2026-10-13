EaseMyTrip's 'Travel Utsav Sale' runs from Oct 13-16, 2026, offering discounts of up to 50% on hotels, 15% on flights, 25% on buses, and 20% on cabs. Additional savings are available via partner bank cards and lifestyle brand collaborations.

EaseMyTrip has announced its ‘Travel Utsav Sale’, which will take place from October 13 to October 16, 2026. During this period, EaseMyTrip offers a wide range of attractive discounts across its travel services. Travellers can avail exciting offers on domestic and international flights, hotels, buses, cab bookings, and holiday packages.

The exclusive Travel Utsav Sale presents customers with exciting deals on Flights - upto 15% OFF, Hotels - upto 50% OFF, Bus - upto 25% OFF, Cabs - upto 20% OFF and Holidays starting at – 7599* Customers can explore these festive offers through EaseMyTrip's website and mobile application.

Exclusive Codes and Bank Offers

The campaign also features the promotional code ‘EMTUTSAV’ for eligible bookings, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Moreover, customers can enjoy additional discounts and enhance their travel experience by making bookings using AU Bank credit cards, IDBI Bank credit and debit cards, Punjab National Bank credit cards, RBL Bank credit cards, and YES BANK credit cards. The respective promotional codes ‘AUFEST’, ‘IDBIEMT’, ‘EMTPNBCC’, ‘RBLFEST’ and ‘YESFEST’ offer eligible customers additional savings across flights, hotels, buses and cab bookings, subject to the respective offer terms and conditions, according to the press note by EaseMyTrip.

Extensive Partnerships for Enhanced Value

For the upcoming sale, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with reputed airline partners, including Air France, Air India, Air India Express, Azerbaijan Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, China Eastern, EgyptAir, FLY91, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, Oman Air, Qantas Airways, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

Adding to the festive celebrations, EaseMyTrip has also collaborated with popular lifestyle and gifting brands, including Qorum Watches, IGP, Nasher Miles, Wozoyo, EazyDiner, Pronto and Relaxo and Bonkers Corner, bringing additional festive benefits to customers.

Holiday Packages and Festive Getaways

The online travel platform is also offering a wide range of domestic and international holiday packages as part of its Travel Utsav Sale, providing travellers with attractive options to plan their festive getaways. From popular domestic destinations to international holiday experiences, the sale aims to make travel more accessible and rewarding for customers during the festive season.

A Word from the CEO

On the Travel Utsav Sale, Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said, "At EaseMyTrip, we believe festivals are about bringing people together and creating lasting memories with loved ones. Travel plays an important role in making these moments special. With our Travel Utsav Sale, we are bringing attractive offers across flights, hotels, holiday packages and more to help customers celebrate the festive season with greater convenience and savings. Our collaborations with leading airline, banking and lifestyle partners further strengthen our commitment to providing value, choice and memorable travel experiences. Travel Utsav is part of EaseMyTrip's broader effort to strengthen its presence across multiple travel categories and deepen customer engagement. This can highlight hotels, holidays and other non-air segments without promising specific revenue growth, margins or financial outcome,” as quoted in a press note by EaseMyTrip.

With its Travel Utsav Sale, EaseMyTrip is bringing exciting travel offers, making it easier for travellers to reconnect with loved ones, explore new destinations and create lasting memories. It should also be noted that all offers are subject to eligibility, availability and applicable terms and conditions. (ANI)