EaseMyTrip plans to raise up to 500 Cr to scale key growth areas like hotels and holidays. The capital will also fund tech investments and strategic opportunities, reinforcing the company's financial strength and long-term business priorities.

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, has announced plans to raise capital up to 500 Cr as part of its ongoing strategy to scale key growth areas and reinforce its financial strength. The Board has approved, in principally, a proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities, subject to requisite approvals.

The proposed capital raise is intended to support EaseMyTrip's expansion across high-potential segments, particularly in hotels and holidays, while also enabling continued investments in technology, platform enhancement, and strategic opportunities aligned with its long-term business priorities. The move is aimed at providing additional flexibility to execute growth initiatives while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Leadership on Growth Strategy

Commenting on the development, Nishant Pitti, Founder & CMD of EaseMyTrip, said, "We have built this company by staying focused on the basics and thinking long term. As we move ahead, our priority is to make our core business even stronger while scaling the segments that are clearly showing momentum and sustainable potential. The proposed capital raise of up to 500 Cr is about being ready. It gives us the flexibility to invest at the right time, whether in technology or strategic opportunities that fit our larger vision. We are clear that growth has to be healthy and sustainable. Every investment decision will be taken with responsibility and a sharp focus on value creation. Our aim is to keep strengthening the company and continue delivering consistent long-term value to our shareholders and partners."

Fundraising Mechanisms

The fund raise may be undertaken in one or more tranches through permissible modes under applicable law, including rights issue, qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, private placement or other approved methods, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. Detailed terms including size, structure and timing will be determined at an appropriate stage in accordance with applicable regulations and market conditions.

Strengthening Market Position

EaseMyTrip continues to strengthen its position as a diversified travel platform with a balanced presence across air and non-air categories. The company is focused on building an integrated travel ecosystem through deeper supply partnerships, technology-led efficiencies, and expanded offerings, contributing to the evolving tourism infrastructure while maintaining a long-term value creation focus. EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021). (ANI)