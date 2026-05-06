EaseMyTrip's new insights show Indian travellers now prioritise convenience and seamless airport experiences. There's a strong shift towards ancillary services like Duty-Free shopping and Meet & Greet, with adoption growing among younger demographics.

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, has unveiled key consumer insights highlighting how Indian travellers are increasingly prioritising convenience, personalisation, seamless airport experiences, and more efficient use of time during their journeys. As travel evolves beyond bookings to a more holistic experience, EaseMyTrip indicates a strong shift toward ancillary airport services such as Duty-Free shopping and Meet & Greet assistance, helping travellers move through airports more efficiently.

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Traveller Preferences: A Closer Look at Airport Services

Among travellers opting for duty-free services via EaseMyTrip platform, nearly 60% purchase liquor, followed by 30% opting for perfumes and 10% for chocolates and other items, reflecting a clear preference for premium and gifting categories. EaseMyTrip's Duty-Free service, developed in partnership with Adani Digital Labs, allows international travellers to browse and purchase products online up to 30 days and as late as one hour before departure, enabling a smooth and queue-free airport experience. The service is currently available across major international airports including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Amritsar, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.

In parallel, company's Meet & Greet services are witnessing strong adoption across key metro cities, with Delhi leading usage, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. While senior citizens continue to rely on these services for ease and assistance, early cohort trends show increasing adoption among 25-30 years old travellers, reflecting a generational shift toward seamless, premium and experience-led travel.

These evolving consumer preferences are reflected in EaseMyTrip's double-digit growth in airport services adoption, with travellers increasingly prioritising efficiency, convenience, and overall journey productivity.

EaseMyTrip's Vision for an Integrated Travel Ecosystem

Commenting on these trends, Nishant Pitti, Founder of EaseMyTrip, said: "Travel today is no longer just about bookings. It has become about the overall journey experience. What we are observing through our platform is a clear shift in traveller behaviour, where convenience, personalisation, and seamless airport experiences are becoming key decision drivers, with a growing emphasis on time efficiency and overall travel productivity. From duty-free preferences to the growing adoption of Meet & Greet services across age groups, these insights are helping us build a more intuitive and integrated travel ecosystem. As we introduce AI-led capabilities, including conversational interfaces to simplify travel planning, our focus remains on bringing every relevant service into a single, seamless journey."

These insights are part of EaseMyTrip's broader strategy to build a comprehensive, full-stack travel ecosystem that goes beyond core bookings. The company continues to expand its ancillary services portfolio, including visa assistance, travel insurance, airport services, and curated travel experiences.

With continued investments in technology and service innovation, EaseMyTrip aims to further strengthen its positioning as a customer-centric, tech-forward travel platform catering to the evolving needs of modern travellers.

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021). (ANI)