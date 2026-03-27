Travel platform EaseMyTrip has partnered with MSTC Ltd. to provide comprehensive travel services for government-sector organizations. This collaboration involves integrating EaseMyTrip's APIs to streamline travel procurement and booking processes.

Travel platform EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planners Ltd.) has partnered with MSTC Ltd. to provide travel services for government-sector organizations. Under this agreement, the online travel-tech platform will integrate its APIs with MSTC's system, enabling access to a wide range of services, including flights, hotels, holiday packages, bus bookings, activities, and cab services, said a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strategic Collaboration for Government Travel

MSTC, through this strategic collaboration, "will facilitate corporate travel for government-sector organizations, leveraging EaseMyTrip's extensive travel inventory and advanced technology infrastructure. The partnership enables EaseMyTrip to expand its presence within the institutional and government travel segment, while allowing MSTC to streamline procurement and booking processes across its network."

Technical Support and Integration

EaseMyTrip will also provide end-to-end technical support to ensure smooth integration, efficient booking capabilities, and a user-friendly experience for MSTC's users, the release said.

Leadership on the Partnership

Speaking about the partnership, EaseMyTrip CEO and Co-Founder Rikant Pittie said, "This exclusive partnership with MSTC Ltd. marks a strategic expansion of EaseMyTrip into the government-sector travel segment. By combining MSTC's institutional reach with our technology and supply ecosystem, we aim to deliver seamless and reliable travel solutions for government-sector organizations across the country."

Strengthening Market Position

This initiative aligns with the growing need for digitized and centralized solutions across government-sector organizations. With this partnership, EaseMyTrip further strengthens its position as a preferred technology partner for large-scale, high-value segments. (ANI)