EaseMyTrip and OneBanc partnered to integrate EaseMyTrip's travel services, EMTDesk, into OneBanc's AI-powered payroll platform.

EaseMyTrip.com, one of the leading online travel tech platforms, and OneBanc, a premium neo-bank for white-collar salaried professionals, have announced a strategic partnership.

This will also integrate EaseMyTrip's comprehensive travel services called EMTDesk into OneBanc's AI-powered payroll banking platform. The two companies have recently begun onboarding corporate clients onto the AI-powered platform.

The partnership between OneBanc and EaseMyTrip is set to bring transparency, eliminate inefficiencies, and deliver a seamless, policy-compliant experience to corporate travellers. EMTDesk is an intuitive, mobile-friendly platform that supports multi-modal bookings (flights, hotels, trains, etc.) with real-time inventory and policy-aligned recommendations.

Key features include WhatsApp-based approval workflows, traveller profile management, risk tracking, vendor and payment integrations, and 24/7 customer support. At the core of this collaboration lies OneBanc's proprietary AI platform, which automates end-to-end processes, reducing operational costs, providing actionable insights, ensuring regulatory compliance, and enabling a new level of personalisation for employees.

While India-specific data on travel software remains limited, global studies show that organisations lose over $5 billion annually due to manual errors, inefficiencies, and delays in corporate travel management. Additionally, regulatory non-compliance contributes to more than $7 billion in annual penalties, legal costs, and reputational damage.

Together, OneBanc and EaseMyTrip are building a unified ecosystem. OneBanc seamlessly connects banking, payroll/HRMS, and merchant services--like EaseMyTrip--into a single enterprise-grade AI platform. The integration automates policy-compliant recommendations, streamlines payments, ensures auto-submission of GST invoices, and provides real-time analytics to corporates. These insights empower companies to negotiate better rates, implement cost-control policies, and elevate the employee experience.

This partnership reflects both companies' commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By combining EaseMyTrip's expansive travel inventory with OneBanc's intelligent automation, the duo aims to transform corporate travel management and redefine how employees engage with financial tools.

"Our partnership with OneBanc is a major step in expanding our corporate travel solutions," said Nishant Pitti, Chairman & Founder of EaseMyTrip. “By combining our travel expertise with OneBanc's AI-led platform, we're delivering a next-gen solution that redefines how companies manage business travel.”

"At OneBanc, our mission is to leverage AI and ML to deliver personalised experiences for salaried professionals and enterprises," said Vibhore Goyal, Founder & CEO of OneBanc. “Given that corporate travel is a major spend category, our partnership with EaseMyTrip--a leader in digital travel--was a natural evolution. Together, we're enabling a compliant, seamless, and automated solution for corporate India.”

OneBanc is a leading corporate financial solutions provider that integrates banking, payroll, and HR systems with AI-powered automation to optimise employee financial wellness and corporate operational efficiency.

EaseMyTrip (a publicly listed company at NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report- Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021.