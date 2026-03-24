EaseMyTrip has launched its 'Sunny Getaway Sale' from March 24-31, 2026, offering significant discounts across flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, and cabs to help travellers plan their summer vacations with greater value.

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, has launched its 'Sunny Getaway Sale' from March 24 to March 31, 2026. The limited-period campaign introduces a range of offers across flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, and cabs, enabling travellers to plan their summer getaways with greater value and convenience.

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Sale Offers and Details

The Sunny Getaway Sale brings a range of attractive offers for customers across: Flights: Up to INR 5,000 OFF* Hotels: Up to INR 10,000 OFF* Buses: Up to INR 250 OFF* Cabs: Up to INR 500 OFF* Holiday Packages Starting from INR 7,999/-*

Customers can avail these offers using the promo code 'EMTSUNNY' while booking through EaseMyTrip's website or mobile application. Additionally, customers can further enhance their savings through exclusive benefits on BOBCARD transactions.

Key Partnerships and Destinations

As part of the campaign, EaseMyTrip has partnered with leading airline partners including Air France / KLM / Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, British Airways, EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, Korean Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa / SWISS / Air Canada, Malaysia Airlines, Royal Jordanian, Saudia (Saudi Arabian Airlines), Singapore Airlines, Thai VietJet Air, and Virgin Atlantic.

EaseMyTrip has also established partnerships with an extensive network of hotel brands, strengthening its accommodation offerings across key travel destinations. As part of the 'Sunny Getaway Sale', EaseMyTrip is offering a wide selection of travel options across popular domestic destinations such as Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Kerala, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand, along with international destinations including Bali, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Tapping into Summer Travel Demand

Commenting on the launch of the Sunny Getaway Sale, Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer, EaseMyTrip said, "As we approach the summer travel season, we are witnessing sustained demand across both domestic and international destinations, particularly across short-haul routes. With the Sunny Getaway Sale, we aim to offer customers greater value through competitive pricing and a wide selection of travel options across categories. The campaign is designed to make travel planning more seamless and accessible, while also enabling us to effectively tap into the seasonal demand cycle and drive growth across key booking segments."

So, this summer, plan your perfect getaway with EaseMyTrip's Sunny Getaway Sale and make the most of the season with travel that offers both value and memorable experiences.

About EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip (listed on NSE and BSE) is one of India's largest online travel-tech platforms in terms of air ticket bookings, as per the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India (Feb 2021). (ANI)