EaseMyTrip CEO Rikant Pittie praises the Union Budget 2026-27 as a 'travel renaissance'. He highlighted the reduced TCS on overseas tours, enhanced connectivity, and destination development as key measures boosting India's tourism sector.

Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip has hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In a statement, Pittie said that the Budget is a clear signal that the Indian government views travel and tourism not merely as a service industry, but as a strategic growth engine for the economy. With a series of forward-looking measures, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid the groundwork for a travel ecosystem that drives employment, regional development, and global competitiveness.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Policy Impacts: TCS Reduction and Infrastructure Boost

"One of the most impactful announcements for the sector is the reduction in Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on overseas tour packages to a flat 2%. By easing the upfront financial burden on travellers, this policy is set to enhance affordability, encourage outbound travel, and stimulate demand. This move will benefit both consumers and the broader tourism economy. Equally encouraging is the government's focus on connectivity and infrastructure. New air routes, seven high-speed rail corridors, expanded inland waterways, and incentives for seaplane operations demonstrate a clear commitment to making even India's most remote and scenic destinations accessible. Improved travel connectivity will not only strengthen domestic tourism but also position India as a globally competitive destination, reducing travel friction and enabling seamless journeys for millions," Pittie said.

Focus on Destination and Medical Tourism Development

The EaseMyTrip Co founder also hailed the budget for its vision in announcing key measure for destination development. "Destination development is another area where the budget demonstrates vision. Heritage sites, spiritual and Buddhist circuits, eco-tourism trails, adventure tourism, and the development of 15 archaeological sites as world-class destinations reflect an understanding of evolving traveller preferences. Modern travellers increasingly seek immersive, experiential journeys, and these initiatives will elevate India's cultural and natural tourism footprint on the global stage. The budget also emphasises on medical tourism. By developing regional healthcare hubs and promoting India as a global destination for medical travel, the government is opening opportunities for integrated tourism experiences that combine wellness, accessibility, and world-class healthcare. These initiatives not only enhance India's appeal to international travellers but also create avenues for innovation, collaboration, and infrastructure development within the healthcare and travel sectors," Pittie said.

Enhancing Skills and Service Quality

Pittie further welcomed the proposals for training programs for tourist guides and development of medical tourism hubs. "The budget recognised the importance of skill development and service quality. Proposals for a National Institute of Hospitality, large-scale training programs for tourist guides, and regional medical tourism hubs signal a long-term strategy to enhance professionalism, service standards, and niche tourism opportunities across the country. At EaseMyTrip, we believe these measures collectively paint a growth-oriented and balanced vision for the sector. By addressing taxation, connectivity, destination development, and skill enhancement, the government is creating an environment where travellers benefit immediately while the industry can innovate and expand sustainably over the long term."

A 'Roadmap for a Travel Renaissance'

Pittie dubbed the budget as a roadmap for travel renaissance. "The budget 2026 is more than numbers on paper. It is a roadmap for a travel renaissance. With strategic infrastructure investment, a focus on immersive experiences, and policies that promote accessibility and affordability, India is poised to strengthen its position as a global tourism hub. The journey ahead is exciting, and the government's vision is empowering businesses and travellers alike to dream bigger, travel further, and explore India like never before," he said.

The Union Budget placed tourism at the centre of its employment and growth strategy, highlighting its role in job creation, foreign exchange earnings and local economic development. The government outlined a mix of institution-building, skilling, digital documentation and eco-tourism initiatives to strengthen the sector across India. (ANI) DISCLAIMER: The article cites views of Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip