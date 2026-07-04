Energy industry veterans debunk myths surrounding India's E20 petrol mandate. They clarify that any fuel economy drop is marginal, not 10%, and older vehicles only need minor, long-term adjustments, while highlighting massive forex savings for the nation.

With the public debate over dropping fuel economy and potential engine damage gaining momentum, prominent energy industry veterans on Saturday stepped forward to clear up public confusion and address consumer anxieties regarding India's rapidly expanding E20 (20 per cent ethanol-blended) petrol mandate.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a high-level media briefing in Mumbai, R Ramachandran, retired Director (Refineries) of BPCL, and Raj Kumar Dubey, retired Chairman of IGL and Director of BPCL, systematically dismantled pervasive myths surrounding the fuel by comparing empirical laboratory data against subjective roadside experiences.

Debunking Fuel Economy Myths

Addressing widespread driver complaints of a 10 per cent drop in fuel economy, Ramachandran stated that extensive institutional testing shows only a marginal impact on mileage. "These are unique cases which may require fixes of a different type," he explained, pointing out that older vehicles, general wear and tear, or aggressive city driving distort real-world perceptions. Dubey further added that motorists have already been buying blended fuel like E20 for over a year without realising it. "Suddenly, you know, if you raise this question that, 'No, the mileage is dramatically dropping'--now, those things, you know, are not subject to reason," Dubey stated, urging consumers to trust testing agencies over individual opinions.

Addressing Mechanical Fears in Older Vehicles

The experts also tackled mechanical fears for millions of older vehicles built before 2023 that lack explicit E20 factory compliance. Dubey explained that accelerated testing revealed only minor long-term adjustments for older engines. "In very old vehicles, there will be some issues on the rubber parts," Dubey noted. "Normally, suppose you want to change the rubber parts within 10 years; here, you need to look into changing the rubber parts maybe in eight years. It's a very small price to pay for such a big initiative," he said.

Insurance Policies Remain Valid

Furthermore, Ramachandran dismissed rumours regarding insurance, clarifying that clear notifications confirm insurance policies remain fully valid.

Environmental Impact and Water Usage Clarified

On environmental concerns, the veterans dismissed reports claiming that ethanol production wastes up to 10,000 litres of water per litre of fuel. "Agricultural production water consumption should not be foisted on ethanol," Ramachandran stated, highlighting that most new-age distilleries operate with 100% water recycling and zero-effluent discharge.

The Macroeconomic Upside of E20

Finally, the experts emphasised the massive macroeconomic benefits of the policy against the government's expected Rs 1.8 lakh crore to Rs 1.9 lakh crore in foreign exchange savings. Dubey focused on the buffer the policy provides against volatile global crude prices. "If E20 was not there and 20 per cent of these additional things we had to import from abroad, what would the cost of petrol have been in this country? The prices would have gone up by more than 5 to 7 rupees more," Dubey argued, concluding that keeping capital within the domestic economy directly enriches local sugarcane farmers. (ANI)