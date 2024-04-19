Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson set to earn Rs 4.2 cr from Infosys dividend; holding reaches Rs 210 cr

    While announcing the company’s Q4 numbers, Infosys declared a total dividend of Rs 28 on Thursday, including a final dividend of Rs 20 and a special dividend of Rs 8.  The record date for the payment of the final dividend and a special dividend has been fixed at May 31.

    Do you know Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson will earn THIS much from Infosys dividend? gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    Ekagrah Rohan Murty, the five-month-old grandson of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, is expected to get Rs 4.2 crore after the IT giant declared a special and final dividend on April 18. While announcing the company’s Q4 numbers, Infosys declared a total dividend of Rs 28 on Thursday, including a final dividend of Rs 20 and a special dividend of Rs 8.

    The distribution of the final dividend and special dividend is scheduled for July 1, with the record date set for May 31. Last month, Narayana Murthy had gifted shares worth over Rs 240 crore to Ekagrah.

    Ekagrah had acquired 15 lakh shares, or 0.04%stake, in India’s second-largest information technology services company. Considering the overall Rs 28 dividend, Ekagrah will earn Rs 4.2 crore.

    Murthy's stake in Infosys dropped from 0.40 percent to 0.36% following this transaction, or more than 1.51 crore shares. The acquisition was made "off-market." However, Ekagrah’s overall value of Infosys shares declined by Rs 30 crore as they fell roughly Rs 200 apiece since he was gifted them. On April 19 at 11:15 am, Infosys shares were trading 1.2% lower at Rs 1,402.4 apiece.

    In November 2023, Murthy and his wife, author-philanthropist Sudha Murty, became grandparents after their son Rohan Murty and wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy. The baby is the third grandchild of the Murthys, who are also the grandparents of First Lady Akshata Murty of the United Kingdom's two children.

    On April 18, Infosys reported a 30% year-over-year increase in net profit for the fourth quarter that concluded in March 2024, amounting to Rs 7,969 crore. However, compared to Rs 37,441 crore in the previous year, its revenues from January to March 2024 increased by just 1.3% YoY to Rs 37,923 crore.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Good news for Paytm users: NPCI approves migration of users to PSP banks; read details vkp

    Good news for Paytm users: NPCI approves migration of users to PSP banks; read details

    Elon Musk's 48-hour India visit: Meeting with PM Modi, Tesla's future, Starlink & more; what is on agenda gcw

    Elon Musk's 48-hour India visit: Meeting with PM Modi, Tesla's future, Starlink & more; what is on agenda

    Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India

    Google initiates layoffs, plans to relocate roles to key global hubs like India

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Nestle faces backlash over sugar addition to infant milk in developing nations

    Elon Musk likely to unveil $3 billion India investment plans during his upcoming visit: Report gcw

    Elon Musk likely to unveil $3 billion India investment plans during his upcoming visit: Report

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: BJP worker dies after being run over by car during election campaign in Kodagu, sec 144 imposed vkp

    Karnataka: BJP worker dies after being run over by car during election campaign in Kodagu, sec 144 imposed

    Which country has the best education system in the world? rkn

    Which country has the best education system in the world?

    Pakistani actress Mareeha Safdar calls Nargis Fakhri Rude and jealous RBA

    (WATCH) Pakistani actress Mareeha Safdar calls Nargis Fakhri RUDE and jealous; read on

    Banana peels to your rescue for dark circles? Here's how RKK

    Banana peels to your rescue for dark circles? Here's how

    7 kids given by Allah, poverty given by Modi': Muslim woman on why Rahul Gandhi should be PM (WATCH) AJR

    '7 kids given by Allah, poverty given by Modi': Muslim woman on why Rahul Gandhi should be PM (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon