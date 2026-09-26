Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that AI, semiconductors, and quantum technology are the next frontier for India's infrastructure investment, calling for more funding in AI hardware, training, and solutions for MSMEs.

Next Infra Investment Frontier: AI, Semiconductors, Quantum Tech

Artificial intelligence, semiconductors and quantum technology are likely to form the next major area of infrastructure investment for India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, while calling for greater investment in AI hardware, training and skills.

Speaking at an interactive session at IIT Madras Alumni Association’s Sangam 2026 in Bengaluru, Sitharaman said India needs to strengthen its existing digital infrastructure and build greater capacity to support the adoption of AI across sectors. “So the next large investment in infrastructure would, I think, be AI, semiconductor chips, and building on them quantum,” Sitharaman said.

AI for MSMEs and Industry Collaboration

She said India still needs significant investment in AI hardware and in teachers and institutions that can continuously upgrade their capabilities and provide AI-based knowledge. Sitharaman also pointed to the need for AI solutions for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which operate across a wide range of industries.

She said businesses need access not only to technology but also to trainers who can help them use AI to improve productivity and compete with companies in other countries. “Investment in AI is definitely the next frontier,” she said, adding that the scale and stage of investment would require inputs from academia and industry. She said the focus should now be on determining “at what stage and at what level” India needs to invest rather than debating whether AI should be pursued.

India's Path to 10%+ Economic Growth

On economic growth, Sitharaman said India could achieve growth of more than 10 per cent, although doing so would require greater effort across sectors. “It is possible to reach 10% plus growth,” she said, adding that faster growth would also accelerate the country’s progress towards Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. She also said technology and innovation from startups would need to reach more sectors, including agriculture, where she cited the use of drones, precision mapping and technology-enabled market and productivity improvements.

Support for Deep-Tech Startups

On deep-tech startups, Sitharaman invited suggestions on how early-stage and patient capital could be structured for hardware companies that take several years to generate revenue. (ANI)