Founded in 1993 to improve computer graphics for gaming, NVIDIA invented the GPU in 1999 to process multiple tasks simultaneously. Researchers later discovered this parallel processing power was perfect for handling massive datasets and complex math.

If you believe that NVIDIA is a new tech business that has arisen with the artificial intelligence boom, here is a surprise truth. The company is really more than three decades old. Established on April 5, 1993, NVIDIA has evolved from a tiny graphics technology company to one of the most significant companies in the worldwide technology sector during the past 33 years.

Today its name is nearly associated with artificial intelligence, powerful computer processors and the infrastructure supporting popular AI products. Its processors are employed by IT giants, research labs, cloud computing corporations and organizations creating advanced AI models. But how did a firm that began by trying to make computers better at graphics become so critical to the AI revolution? So why is NVIDIA now everyplace in the tech and business news?

NVIDIA Was Founded in 1993, Long Before the AI Boom

NVIDIA was created by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem on 5 April 1993. Initially, the objective of the firm was to develop sophisticated graphics technology for gaming and multimedia applications.

At that time computer graphics were becoming more and more essential as video games and personal computers grew in sophistication. NVIDIA realized that computers need more processing power to provide realistic graphics, sophisticated visual effects, and smoother gaming experiences.

Jensen Huang, still the business’s chief executive, helped guide the company through the early days of the graphics sector. Interestingly, the business wasn’t originally created on artificial intelligence. Its main goal was to improve the ability of computers to handle graphics-intensive jobs.

The 1999 Breakthrough That Changed NVIDIA's Future

One of the largest achievements for NVIDIA came in 1999 with the launch of the GeForce 256, which the firm billed as the world’s first GPU (Graphics Processing Unit).

GPUs are meant to do several processes at the same time, whereas the traditional CPUs are built to perform a broad variety of computing functions. This made them particularly good at showing detailed pictures, and at enhancing game performance. The technology first revolutionized the computer gaming and visual computing industries. But it finally became far more important than just amusement.

Scientists and researchers found that the same capacity to execute several computations concurrently might also be used to solve hard mathematical issues, handle huge datasets and speed up scientific study. That capacity would subsequently be very crucial for artificial intelligence.

How Did a Gaming Chip Company Become an AI Giant?

NVIDIA and AI are tied together by the computational capacity needed to train and run AI models. Modern artificial intelligence systems deal with large volumes of information. Running advanced AI systems, creating pictures, recognizing voice and training big language models are quite resource-intensive.

NVIDIA’s GPUs are especially well-suited for these tasks since they can run thousands of calculations in parallel. .This software ecosystem made NVIDIA technology useful to academics, engineers and AI developers. As machine learning and deep learning evolved, NVIDIA’s graphics processors became more critical in training neural networks. Demand for specialized computer infrastructure exploded when generative AI tools like ChatGPT put artificial intelligence in the public spotlight in late 2022.

Tech businesses suddenly required more powerful CPUs to design, train and run their artificial intelligence (AI) systems. And, it turns out, NVIDIA already had the capacity to meet much of that demand.

NVIDIA's journey is a reminder that some of the biggest technology transformations do not happen overnight. A company founded in 1993 to improve computer graphics eventually developed technology that became essential to modern artificial intelligence.