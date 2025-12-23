Global central banks are diversifying reserves, cutting their holdings of the US dollar and euro, a CareEdge report finds. The share of the US dollar has dropped to 58.5%, while exposure to other currencies like the yen and gold has surged.

Global central banks are gradually diversifying their foreign exchange reserves away from the US dollar and the euro, increasing exposure to other currencies and gold, highlighted a report by CareEdge Ratings. The report showed that the share of the US dollar in global central bank reserves has steadily declined over the years. It stated "Share of the US Dollar and the Euro in the global central bank reserves has been steadily declining. However, the shares of GBP, Yen, and CNY have increased"

Shift Away From US Dollar and Euro

During the period 2000-09, the US dollar accounted for 66.1 per cent of total global central banks reserves. This share fell to 62.9 per cent in 2010-19 and declined further to 58.5 per cent during 2020-24.

A similar declining trend was observed in the euro's share, which reduced from 24.0 per cent in 2000-09 to 21.9 per cent in 2010-19 and further to 20.4 per cent in 2020-24.

In contrast, other reserve currencies have gained prominence. The share of the British pound, Japanese yen and currencies grouped under "others" has increased during the same period. The share of the yen rose from 4.2 per cent in 2000-09 to 6.7 per cent in 2010-19 and further to 10.6 per cent in 2020-24. The share of GBP (Great British Pound) increased from 3.6 per cent to 4.2 per cent and then to 4.8 per cent over the same periods, reflecting a gradual shift towards diversification in reserve holdings.

Surge in Central Bank Gold Purchases

Alongside currency diversification, the report highlighted a sharp rise in net gold purchases by central banks globally. Net gold purchases increased from under 100 tonnes in 2010 to around 500-600 tonnes annually between 2011 and 2015.

Although purchases moderated to around 400 tonnes during 2016-17, they rebounded strongly to nearly 650 tonnes in 2018. After a dip to around 250 tonnes in 2020, central bank gold buying surged again, reaching about 450 tonnes in 2021. The trend strengthened further in recent years, with net gold purchases rising sharply to nearly 1,100 tonnes in 2022 and remaining elevated at around 1,000 tonnes in both 2023 and 2024.

Hedging Against Global Uncertainty

The report noted that the sharp increase in gold accumulation reflects a shift towards asset safety and hedging against rising global uncertainty, geopolitical risks and financial volatility

Dollar's Enduring Dominance

Despite these changes, the report emphasised that the US dollar continues to dominate the global macroeconomic and financial system. The dollar remains the primary unit of account and medium of exchange in international payments, with its share rising from around 32 per cent in 2010 to 47 per cent in 2024. However, the report added that growing concerns over the reliability of the US dollar as a long-term store of value are prompting central banks to adopt a more balanced reserve strategy. While the dollar remains dominant, the data points to a gradual but undeniable shift away from excessive dollar dependency. (ANI)