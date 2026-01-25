The DDA is hosting the first-ever DDA Green Expo 2026 on Feb 14-15 at Baansera Park. The expo focuses on sustainability and urban greening, aiming to create a platform for building climate-resilient cities through innovation and collaboration.

Guided by Lieutenant Governor's successful experiments of rejuvenating the Yamuna floodplains by creating public green spaces like Asita, Baansera, Vasudev Ghat and Yamuna Vatika, which have not only rejuvenated the floodplains but also brought the people of Delhi closer to the River, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to host the first-ever DDA Green Expo 2026 on February 14th and 15th at Baansera Park in the national capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Focused on sustainability, urban greening and nature-based solutions, the Expo will serve as a flagship national platform for envisioning the future of Indian cities, while underscoring DDA's continued commitment to embedding environmental sustainability and a climate-first approach into urban planning and city development.

Expo Features and Expected Outcomes

Envisioned as a benchmark-setting national platform aligned with global best practices, the Expo will bring together international thought leaders, policymakers and urban practitioners to shape future-ready, climate-resilient cities in India. The first-of-its-kind, two-day Expo will feature exhibitions, live demonstrations and expert-led sessions showcasing innovations and best practices in sustainable urban ecosystems and green infrastructure, with a strong focus on scalable and replicable models for cities facing climate, water and environmental challenges.

Alongside the showcases, the Expo will facilitate panel discussions, knowledge exchanges and collaboration between government bodies, research institutions and the private sector, with strategic partnerships and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) expected to be formalised to advance long-term, climate-responsive urban development.

A Vision for a Sustainable Capital

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Chairman, Delhi Development Authority, said: "Cities today must move beyond conventional growth models and place sustainability, resilience and citizen wellbeing at the core of development. We must reimagine urban growth in the Capital with a climate-first, collaborative mindset, championing sustainability and green technology, while embedding native landscaping, water and waste sensitive planning and nature-based solutions into every development."

"By bringing together policymakers, industry, innovators, students, academia and urban practitioners under a common platform, the DDA Green Expo 2026 will help advance collective action to build cleaner, greener and more resilient cities for future generations."

Rethinking Urban Development for Today's Challenges

N Saravana Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Delhi Development Authority, said, "The DDA Green Expo 2026 reflects how the Delhi Development Authority is rethinking urban development to meet today's challenges. The Green Expo is envisioned as a practical, solutions-driven platform that showcases scalable innovations in urban greening, landscape restoration and sustainable infrastructure. Through knowledge exchange, partnerships and citizen participation, we aim to accelerate the adoption of climate-responsive practices across Delhi's urban ecosystem."

DDA's Role in a Future-Ready Capital

As the statutory planning and land-owning authority for the national capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plays a central role in shaping Delhi's urban landscape, infrastructure and environmental assets. Against this backdrop, the DDA Green Expo 2026, by virtue of its scale, diversity of participation and solution-led focus, emerges as a significant platform reflecting the Authority's long-term vision for driving environmentally responsible, future-ready and people centre urban development in the capital.

About the Delhi Development Authority

The Delhi Development Authority is an Autonomous Body under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Established in 1957 under the Delhi Development Act, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was founded with the vision to "promote and secure the development of Delhi." (ANI)