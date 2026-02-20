Nyrika Holkar, Godrej Enterprises Group, states modernising outdated building codes is key for low-carbon construction in India. With 70% of 2050's buildings unbuilt, she urges embedding passive cooling and circular economy principles in regulations.

Modernising outdated building codes will be essential to make low-carbon construction the standard in India, especially as nearly 70 per cent of the buildings that will exist in 2050 are yet to be built, said Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej Enterprises Group, in an exclusive conversation with ANI.

Holkar highlighted that India has a unique opportunity to design future infrastructure in a climate-resilient manner rather than retrofitting older systems. "In India, nearly 70 per cent of the buildings that will exist in 2050 are yet to be built. That is an extraordinary opportunity. To make low-carbon construction the standard, outdated building codes must be modernised. Lifecycle emissions, water stress, urban heat and material circularity must be reflected in development control regulations and compliance norms," she said.

She added that low-carbon construction cannot scale through voluntary certification alone and requires clear regulations and alignment between policy, finance, and design practices.

Addressing Urban Heat and Cooling Demand

Holkar further noted that heat is becoming a serious challenge for cities and infrastructure, and relying only on air-conditioning is not a sustainable solution. "Heat is now a structural risk to health and productivity. Expanding air-conditioning alone increases energy demand and emissions. The most scalable solution is reducing cooling demand through design orientation, cross-ventilation, shading, cool roofs and thermally efficient materials," she said.

She emphasised that embedding passive cooling principles into building standards, especially for affordable housing, can make cooling more accessible while avoiding long-term energy consumption.

Promoting a Circular Economy in Construction

Highlighting the importance of circular economy in construction, Holkar said construction and demolition waste can be transformed into valuable resources. "For circular materials to scale, segregation at source, procurement recognition and regulatory certainty are essential. Affordability follows when systems support adoption," she said.

Building a Green Supply Chain

Holkar also stressed the importance of green supply chains, noting that decarbonisation must extend beyond direct operations. She said that through structured programmes and its Beyond Sourcing initiative, the company is supporting MSMEs to improve energy efficiency and cleaner production.

Over 80 per cent of its sourcing is local, and the company is working toward an 80 per cent green supply chain by 2032.

Leveraging Natural Ecosystems for Climate Resilience

She also highlighted the role of natural ecosystems such as mangroves in climate resilience, noting that they provide flood protection, cooling, carbon sequestration, and livelihoods.

Holkar said that protecting ecological infrastructure is not only important for environmental sustainability but also for long-term economic resilience and climate risk mitigation. (ANI)