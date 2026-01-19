At Davos, UP Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the state is now 'progressive and safe' under PM Modi and CM Yogi. He noted exports hit Rs 1,86,000 crore and hailed manufacturing growth, including the BrahMos missile and semiconductor sector plans.

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, leading a high-level delegation from the state in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, said that the state is now "progressive and safe" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to ANI in Davos, Switzerland, UP minister Khanna said that Uttar Pradesh's exports have touched a total value of Rs 1,86,000 crores. Hailing the manufacturing sector, he lauded the BrahMos missile produced in Lucknow and asserted that the state is also ready for the growth of the semiconductor sector.

UP's Transformation: From 'BIMARU' to a Safe Investment Hub

The UP minister said, "In the last eight or nine years, under CM Yogi's regime and PM Modi's guidance, the perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed. Uttar Pradesh, which was once called a 'BIMARU' state before 2017, is today a progressive state and a very safe and secure destination from an investment point of view. Those who have invested in the last 3-5 years have had positive experiences. They are completely satisfied and have become our advocates. Today, in Uttar Pradesh, we have floated policies in more than 34 different sectors. Infrastructure has improved significantly, and we are ready to facilitate anyone who comes from outside." BIMARU was an acronym used for the Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for lagging behind on development parameters.

Focus on Key Sectors: Defence and Semiconductors

He added that the UP government has provided concessions to attract investors in several sectors, including defence. "We have the defence sector. We have created a defence corridor from Kanpur to Jhansi. In Lucknow, specifically, the BrahMos missile has been manufactured on a PPP model. Along with that, there is food processing. We are prepared in every sector, and especially in the upcoming semiconductor sector. Uttar Pradesh is offering very good incentives in that sector as well, and providing all kinds of concessions, from land to other types of benefits. We have the most attractive policies. That's why people are more attracted to us," Khanna said.

Economic Growth and MSME Sector

He added, "There are 96 lakh MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, and today, Uttar Pradesh's exports, which were once at Rs 84,000 crore, have now reached Rs 1,86,000 crore. We have seen such massive export growth in the last 24-25 years, and this is because our key products, whether handicrafts, food grains, or the food sector, have seen a significant increase in exports."

'Zero Tolerance' Policy Boosts Investor Confidence

Further, he hailed the Yogi government's "zero tolerance" policy towards crime. Suresh Khanna told ANI, "I want to say that the previous image of Uttar Pradesh has completely changed. Now Uttar Pradesh is a safe and secure destination from an investment point of view. The law and order situation has improved tremendously. There is zero tolerance towards crime and zero tolerance towards corruption. CM Yogi's policies have ensured that today, the common man in Uttar Pradesh feels that the state has emerged as a progressive state, and it is the best place to be. We have a land bank, we have policies, and we are providing incentives on a large scale."

Mission at Davos: Aiming for a USD 1 Trillion Economy

His visit aims to position the state as a global investment destination as it pursues a USD 1 trillion economy target through infrastructure and technology-led growth. Earlier today, the Ambassador of India to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, received Suresh Khanna at the Zurich airport. Ambassador Kumar provided a detailed briefing to the Minister regarding his scheduled engagements at the annual meeting.

Global Stage: WEF Annual Meeting Context

The Embassy of India in Switzerland confirmed its support for the upcoming sessions, noting a strong collaboration intended for shared growth and global partnerships. The presence of the Uttar Pradesh delegation at Davos coincides with the gathering of nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries. The forum operates under the theme 'A Spirit of Dialogue' to address geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty.

The annual meeting in Davos features record government participation, including about 400 political leaders and 65 heads of state. Notable attendees include US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The forum also hosts leaders of international institutions such as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank Group President Ajay S. Banga. (ANI)