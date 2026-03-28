Tech founder David Sacks has been appointed co-chair of President Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), broadening his influence on US policy for AI and cryptocurrency, according to media reports.

Tech founder and investor David Sacks has been named co-chair of US President Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), expanding his role in shaping US policy on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, according to media reports.

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Established by Executive Order, PCAST brings together the Nation's foremost luminaries in science and technology to advise the President and provide recommendations on strengthening American leadership in science and technology. PCAST will focus on topics related to the opportunities and challenges that emerging technologies present to the American workforce, and ensuring all Americans thrive in the Golden Age of Innovation.

Sacks Vows to Deliver 'More Wins for America'

Sharing the update on social media, Sacks said the council is ready to begin work on the administration's priorities. "After all the accomplishments in our first year, Donald Trump has even bigger priorities for 2026," Sacks wrote in a post on X. "The President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology is hitting the ground running to deliver more wins for America."

Industry Leaders Praise Appointment

Sacks' appointment drew praise from industry leaders, including Mike Selig, who highlighted his role in advancing innovation-focused policies. In a reply to Sacks' post, Selig wrote, "@DavidSacks made @POTUS' vision of securing America as the global leader in innovation a reality by working tirelessly to advance pro-growth policies for AI and crypto."

He also thanked Sacks for his work as the administration's AI and crypto advisor, adding, "Thank you David for your leadership as President Trump's AI and Crypto Czar."

Selig further said he looks forward to working with Sacks in his expanded role. "I look forward to working with you in your new capacity as co-chair of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology," he wrote.

According to the media reports, the appointment expands Sacks' influence over technology policy as the administration pushes to strengthen the United States' leadership in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital assets. (ANI)