Investment platform Groww is launching a major Rs 6,632.30 crore IPO from November 4-7, with a price band of Rs 95-100 per share.

The coming week promises to keep market watchers busy as the IPO lane gears up for a flurry of activity. With one high-profile mainboard issue, three SME IPOs, and five listings lined up, investors are in for an action-packed few days between November 3 and 8.

Groww IPO set to grab headlines

All eyes will be on Groww, one of India’s most popular investment platforms, as it hits the primary market with a Rs 6,632.30 crore IPO. The issue, floated by Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, will open for subscription on November 4 and close on November 7.

The price band has been set at Rs 95–Rs 100 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares. The offer includes a fresh issue worth Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 5,572.30 crore, through which early investors such as Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, and YC Holdings will trim their stakes.

Market analysts say Groww’s entry into the public market could attract strong retail interest, given its massive user base and reputation in the fintech space.

Three SME IPOs to open next week

The SME segment also continues to buzz with excitement, as three companies are set to make their market debut.

Shreeji Global FMCG will open its Rs 85 crore IPO on November 4, closing on November 7. The issue, priced between Rs 120–Rs 125 per share, is entirely a fresh offer, with shares expected to list on NSE SME on November 12. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares per lot.

Next up, Finbud Financial Services will launch its Rs 71.68 crore IPO from November 6 to November 10. The issue is priced between Rs 140–Rs 142 per share, and the shares are expected to list on November 13.

Lastly, Curis Lifesciences will open its Rs 27.52 crore issue on November 7, closing on November 11. With a price band of Rs 120–Rs 128 per share, the listing is likely on November 14, and each retail lot will consist of 2,000 shares.

Five listings to debut on the bourses

Adding to the market buzz, five new companies will make their debut next week:

Jayesh Logistics – November 3

Game Changers Texfab – November 4

Orkla India – November 6

Safecure Services – November 6

Studds Accessories – November 7