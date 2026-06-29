A WEF report indicates corporate inclusion strategies are evolving to be more flexible and data-driven, with a new focus on untapped talent pools like neurodiversity, mental health, and socioeconomic mobility to drive performance and long-term value.

The next phase for corporate inclusion efforts will be about evolving approaches as rapid demographic, technological and geopolitical changes are prompting companies to rethink inclusion strategies, with a stronger focus on untapped talent, and factors including neurodiversity, mental health and socioeconomic mobility, as per a World Economic Forum (WEF) report.

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The Shift to Adaptive and Data-Driven Inclusion

As per the World Economic Forum (WEF) report, inclusion strategies are becoming more flexible and locally relevant while maintaining global consistency, with companies increasingly adopting data-driven and adaptive approaches that respond to changing conditions. The report notes that organizations are also paying greater attention to neurodiversity, recognising that cognitive diversity enhances innovation, problem-solving, decision-making and adaptability. However, a gap remains between intent and execution, with a recent survey finding that only 46 per cent of managers feel confident supporting neurodivergent employees, highlighting a leadership capability gap, it said.

"In 2026, companies at the global frontier are those that treat inclusion not as a standalone initiative, but as a systemic driver of performance, resilience and long-term value," the report added.

Retaining Older Employees and Institutional Knowledge

The report further highlights that around 25 per cent of people aged 55 and above face employment barriers, raising concerns over the loss of institutional knowledge. In response, firms are adopting phased retirement, mentorship and knowledge-transfer programmes to position older employees as strategic assets.

Corporate Investment in Mental Health

The report also flags growing corporate investment in mental health and well-being, noting "Neglecting well-being costs large organizations an estimated USD 20 million in lost opportunity for every 10,000 employees."

Perceptions of Equal Opportunity Remain Low

WEF Executive Opinion Survey further shows that perceptions of equal opportunity in hiring and leadership remain low, with "with global average scores in 2025 ranging between 3.8 (People with disabilities) and 4.9 (women)." Overall, the inclusion is gradually influencing business decisions, but progress is modest and uneven, with companies increasingly linking inclusion to market reach and performance.

"In 2026, companies at the global frontier are those that treat inclusion not as a standalone initiative, but as a systemic driver of performance, resilience and long-term value," it said. (ANI)