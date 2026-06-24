CopperTech Metals Inc. launched the roadshow for its IPO of over 23.5M shares, priced at $16-$18 each. The company seeks to list on the NYSE under the ticker 'CUX' and has filed a registration statement with the SEC, with Citigroup as a lead manager.

CopperTech Metals Inc. officially launched the roadshow for its initial public offering (IPO) of 23,529,412 shares of its common stock.

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According to the company, it expects the initial public offering price to sit between USD 16.00 and USD 18.00 per share as it aims for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The company applied to list its common stock under the ticker symbol "CUX."

Underwriting Syndicate

In addition to the base shares, the metal firm expects to grant its underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 3,529,411 shares of common stock to cover potential over-allotments. Citigroup and Cantor serve as the joint lead book-running managers for the proposed market debut. The broader underwriting syndicate features several institutional players, with BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities, Stifel, William Blair, and Needham & Company operating as book runners, while Roth Capital steps in as the co-manager.

Regulatory and Legal Disclosures

The company noted in a statement on Tuesday that a registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective.

CopperTech Metals clarified the legal boundaries of the current launch phase in its institutional documentation. "These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective," the company stated. The regulatory framework restricts any immediate commercial transactions regarding the common stock before official federal clearance.

"This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction," the company added.

The final offering will proceed exclusively through a formal prospectus. Prospective investors can obtain copies of the preliminary prospectus, once available, from the equity capital markets departments of either Citigroup or Cantor. (ANI)