Tata Motors and VECV recorded double-digit sales growth in October 2026. Tata Motors saw a 27% increase, while VECV reported a 34.9% rise, fueled by strong performance across domestic and international markets in various vehicle segments.

Robust Commercial Vehicle Growth for Tata Motors and VECV

Tata Motors reported a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in commercial vehicle sales in October 2026, while VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a subsidiary of Eicher Motors, registered a 34.9 per cent rise during the same month, according to separate stock exchange filings released on Sunday. Tata Motors' total commercial vehicle sales in domestic and international markets stood at 47,652 units in October 2026, compared with 37,530 units in October 2025. In its monthly sales release, Tata Motors said it "registered 27% growth YoY with total sales of 47,652 commercial vehicle units in October 2026." Similarly, VECV reported total sales of 10,861 units during October 2026, compared with 8,050 units in the corresponding month last year, representing a growth of 34.9 per cent, according to sales volume data filed by Eicher Motors. Total Eicher-branded trucks and buses sales, including electric vehicles, increased 36.2 per cent to 10,587 units from 7,771 units a year earlier.

Domestic Market Performance

On the domestic front, Tata Motors reported a 13 per cent increase in commercial vehicle sales to 39,784 units from 35,108 units in October last year. Domestic sales of Eicher-branded trucks and buses rose 36.9 per cent to 9,676 units, compared with 7,070 units in October 2025. Within Tata Motors' domestic portfolio, heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) truck sales rose 12 per cent to 12,030 units, while intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) truck sales increased 17 per cent to 7,213 units. The company's passenger carrier sales grew 20 per cent to 3,826 units, while small commercial vehicle cargo and pickup sales increased 11 per cent to 16,715 units.

Breakdown of Eicher Domestic Sales

Separately, within Eicher's domestic truck portfolio, small commercial and light and medium-duty truck sales increased 42.7 per cent to 6,053 units, while heavy-duty truck sales grew 44.9 per cent to 2,719 units. However, Eicher's light and medium-duty bus sales declined 1.9 per cent to 826 units, while heavy-duty bus sales fell 29.7 per cent to 78 units.

International Market and Overall Results

In international markets, Tata Motors recorded a 225 per cent increase in its commercial vehicle business, with sales reaching 7,868 units compared with 2,422 units in October last year. VECV's exports increased 30 per cent to 911 units from 701 units a year earlier. Sales of Volvo trucks and buses, which are also included in VECV's overall sales, declined 1.8 per cent to 274 units from 279 units in October 2025. The October sales figures showed double-digit growth in total commercial vehicle sales at both manufacturers, with higher domestic and international sales contributing to their respective performances.