    In Delhi, the 19 kg commercial cylinder now stands at Rs 2219.00, previously, it was Rs 2355.50 per cylinder.

    Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed, Know rates in your city - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by approximately Rs 135 with immediate effect from Wednesday, June 1.

    Commercial LPG price in Mumbai was lowered to Rs 2171.50 per cylinder previously, Rs 2,307. In Kolkata, the cylinder is retailed at Rs 2,322 instead of Rs 2,455. And in Chennai, instead of Rs 2,508, now the customer has to pay Rs 2,373 per cylinder from June 1. 

    Meanwhile, in the national capital, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,003. Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will receive a 200 subsidy directly in their bank account, making the effective price for them Rs 803 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

    Since June 2020, there has been no subsidy paid on cooking gas, and all users, including Ujjwala beneficiaries, have purchased cylinders at market price, which is currently Rs 1,003 in Delhi.

    According to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers, non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2 kg cylinder in the national capital, up from Rs 999.50. Prices have risen by Rs 193.5 per cylinder since April 2021.

    India relies on foreign purchases for roughly 85 per cent of its oil needs, making it one of Asia's most vulnerable to rising oil prices.

    While India has excess refining capacity, it does not produce enough LPG to meet domestic demand and must rely on imports from countries such as Saudi Arabia.

    According to an oil ministry official, Saudi LPG prices have increased by 33 per cent, while domestic rates have increased by only 11 per cent.

    Following the assembly elections in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG have been steadily increasing.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 10:52 AM IST
