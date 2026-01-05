COAI has strongly criticized recent Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting tests, citing a lack of transparency, stakeholder inclusion, and technology neutrality. The association calls for a comprehensive re-evaluation involving all relevant parties.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has raised strong concerns over the manner in which recent technical tests on Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting were conducted, stating that the exercise was non-inclusive, incomplete and inconsistent with the consultative framework envisaged by the government.

According to COAI, D2M broadcasting carries significant implications for spectrum management, telecom networks, device ecosystems and consumer safety. Given its potential impact, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), during a stakeholder meeting in September 2025, had directed that a comprehensive technical evaluation be undertaken with clearly defined Terms of Reference (ToR), participation of all stakeholders and inclusion of all relevant technology options.

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI said, "Direct-to-Mobile broadcasting has far-reaching implications for spectrum, networks, devices and consumer safety. Any national-level technical evaluation of such a technology must be transparent, inclusive and technology-neutral, with active participation of all affected stakeholders. COAI firmly believes that policy decisions of this magnitude must be grounded in comprehensive, technical assessments to safeguard network integrity, efficient spectrum use and long-term digital growth".

Exclusion and Lack of Transparency in Tests

COAI said the telecom industry was taken by surprise when a technical test report was published without the participation of telecom service providers or device ecosystem partners. The association also pointed out that the ToR for the tests were not shared with stakeholders prior to the evaluation, raising questions over transparency and procedural fairness.

Concerns Over Limited Test Scope and Methodology

COAI further noted that the scope of the tests appeared limited, focusing primarily on parameters such as interference and device heating, while excluding several critical aspects. These include electromagnetic field (EMF) compliance, device certification requirements, regulatory and licensing implications, real-world usage scenarios, and the readiness of the device and chipset ecosystem.

The association also highlighted that the test methodology did not adequately reflect India-specific spectrum allocations and deployment conditions, potentially limiting the relevance of the findings to actual operational telecom networks in the country.

Absence of Technology Neutrality

Another major concern raised by COAI was the absence of technology neutrality in the evaluation. The tests reportedly focused on a single technology standard, without assessing other globally relevant alternatives such as cellular-based broadcast technologies. COAI warned that selective evaluation could pre-empt outcomes and result in unintended consequences for India's digital and telecom ecosystem.

Spectrum Management and Coexistence Risks

Emphasising the impact of D2M on spectrum bands earmarked for current and future IMT/5G services, the telecom industry reiterated the need for active involvement of telecom operators and regulators to address coexistence challenges, interference risks and long-term spectrum planning considerations.

COAI Urges Government for Comprehensive Re-evaluation

COAI has urged the government to re-conduct the technical evaluation with a stakeholder-finalised ToR, ensure technology-neutral assessment of all relevant options, and involve telecom operators, device manufacturers, chipset vendors, regulators and accredited laboratories throughout the process. The association has also called for a structured public consultation under the aegis of DoT and TRAI, and the development of standards and performance benchmarks through an open consultative process led by the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC).