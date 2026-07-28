China has firmly established itself as the world’s top manufacturing hub, accounting for about 28% of global output. It dominates sectors like electronics and EVs, while India lags at around 3% despite initiatives like Make in India.

China has raced ahead to become the world's undisputed manufacturing powerhouse, leaving every other country far behind. It has truly earned the title of the 'world's factory'.

According to the latest World Bank data, China now accounts for a massive 28% of the total global Manufacturing Value Added. What this means is that today, more than one out of every four products made in the world comes from China.

This dominance is especially clear in sectors like electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and industrial machinery. Meanwhile, the report points out that India, despite being the world's fifth-largest economy, is lagging far behind in manufacturing. Even with big-ticket schemes like 'Make in India' and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI), India's share in global manufacturing is just 3%.

Two Decades - China's Unstoppable Rise

China's growth over the last 20 years has been nothing short of spectacular. Back in 2004, its share in global manufacturing was less than 10%. Today, it has nearly tripled to 28%. World Bank records show that China's manufacturing value shot up from $625 billion in 2004 to a staggering $4.66 trillion today.

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How Other Major Countries Fared

America: Its share dropped from 22% in 2004 to 17% now.

European countries: Their collective global share is down to 15%.

Japan: Its share has shrunk to just 5%.

To put China's market dominance in perspective, its manufacturing value of $4.66 trillion is more than the combined output of the US, Japan, and Germany. This single fact shows just how powerful China's industrial base has become.

India's 3% share looks tiny in comparison to China's. However, the country is making continuous efforts to expand its industrial base. Huge investments are being made in sectors like semiconductors, defence manufacturing, renewable energy, electronics, and EVs. The central government is also trying to attract global companies that want to set up manufacturing bases outside of China.

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How Did China Get So Far Ahead?

The short answer is decades of focused industrialisation. The country made massive investments in infrastructure, built rock-solid supply chains, and developed the capacity to produce goods on a massive scale at a low cost. China has successfully shed its old label of making 'low-quality products' and has transformed into a tech hub that produces advanced EVs, batteries, and consumer electronics.