A joint FICCI-EY report states India's cities need USD 2.4 trillion by 2050 for climate-resilient development. It highlights a massive financing gap, as municipal corporations have only raised a small fraction of the necessary capital.

Massive Financing Gap for Climate-Resilient Cities

India's cities will require an estimated USD 2.4 trillion in investments by 2050 to become climate-resilient and low-carbon, but municipal corporations have so far mobilised only a fraction of the required capital, according to a joint report released by FICCI and EY on Tuesday.

The report said that only 20 municipal corporations have accessed capital markets to date, collectively raising about USD 476 million, highlighting the significant financing gap facing India's urban development.

The Scale of Future Urban Infrastructure Needs

According to the report, urban areas currently contribute more than 60 per cent of India's GDP while housing nearly one-third of the country's population. However, municipal corporations collectively generate revenues equivalent to only about 0.6 per cent of GDP, limiting their ability to finance infrastructure and public services.

The report estimates that India will require around USD 840 billion in urban infrastructure investments over the next 15 years, translating into nearly USD 55 billion annually. It also noted that nearly 70 per cent of the urban infrastructure required by 2047 has yet to be built.

India's urban population is projected to rise to nearly 600 million by 2036, contributing around 70 per cent of GDP. By 2050, the urban population is expected to reach 877 million, accounting for nearly 75 per cent of the country's economic output, underscoring the need for substantial investments in infrastructure and governance.

Financing as the Core Challenge for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

The report said financing, rather than infrastructure creation itself, has emerged as the key challenge in achieving the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Raj Menda, Chairman of the FICCI Committee on Urban Development and Real Estate and Chairman of the Supervisory Board at RMZ, said India's next phase of urban development should focus on building economically competitive and investment-ready cities. "India's next phase of urban development must move beyond infrastructure creation to building economically competitive, investment-ready cities. Strong governance, innovative financing and integrated planning will be critical to unlocking the full potential of our cities and accelerating India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047," he said.

Strategic Shifts and Government Initiatives

The report described the Union government's Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund as an important step towards making cities financially self-reliant. The fund requires urban local bodies to mobilise 50 per cent of project costs from capital markets and is expected to catalyse nearly Rs 4 lakh crore in investments.

To strengthen urban development, the report proposed six strategic shifts. These include moving from service delivery to economic leadership, promoting a network of growth cities instead of concentrating development in a few metros, transforming cities into investment-ready entities, focusing on economic competitiveness rather than only infrastructure creation, using data as strategic economic intelligence, and building climate-resilient cities.

Unlocking Potential Beyond Major Metros

The report also highlighted the uneven distribution of economic activity across urban India. While the country's top 10 cities contribute nearly 30 per cent of GDP, many Tier-II and Tier-III cities remain underutilised despite accommodating a large share of the urban population.

It recommended developing a polycentric urban growth model linked through economic corridors and the PM Gati Shakti initiative to unlock the economic potential of these emerging cities.

Leveraging Existing Urban Development Programmes

The report noted that India has already laid a strong foundation through flagship urban development programmes. More than 8,000 projects worth over Rs 1.64 lakh crore have been implemented under the Smart Cities Mission, while Rs 2.7 lakh crore has been committed under AMRUT across nearly 500 cities. In addition, 1.25 crore houses have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Investment-Ready Cities Key to Success

Emphasising the importance of cities in India's long-term growth story, Menda said, "The success of Viksit Bharat 2047 will depend on the success of India's cities."

He added that cities with transparent financial systems, strong governance and investment-ready balance sheets would be better placed to attract long-term capital and sustain economic growth. (ANI)

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