Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey

The matrimonial site started in 1996, directed and managed by Catholic priests. Within the first 15 years, they had already succeeded in conducting 10,000 successful weddings through their website.

Chavara Matrimony, run by CMI Priests of the Catholic church, broke the myth of priests not knowing anything about marriages, who faced criticism for starting a venture for the holy union of marital bonds while themselves being celibate.

Yet those who contemplated Chavara will face failure; it didn’t prevent the founders from successfully bringing together men and women in the pious bond of matrimony. Proving all myths wrong, Chavara Matrimony today celebrates 26 successful years of journey in uniting hearts.

Largest Christian Wedding Portal

The portal is headquartered in Kochi and is named after the honorable Kuriakose Elias Chavara. They continue to follow the saint's teachings, the founder of Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) congregation.

Establishing connections in 100 countries

Over the past 26 years, the wedding portal has achieved many milestones. Starting operations at 13 branches as of 2012, they stand with 30+ branches across India. Elaborating on the success journey, the executive director of Chavara Family Welfare Centre, Mr. Johnson, said he started with 10 to 15 registrations. Today, they have crossed a count of 6,00,000+ registrations online.

Adapting to changing times

The wedding site is constantly involved in many CSR activities and innovative programs. These include free registration for 35+ candidates until marriage and exclusive matrimonial services for differently-abled.

The digital magazine is the most distinct aspect of their portal, wherein they publish monthly magazines with pictures and information about registered brides and grooms. Furthermore, their app, available on Android and Apple, allows users to register online and employ advanced search tools to find matches per requirements.

Specialized services for users

Chavaramatrimony.com has created an edge over the competition online and continues to serve the community and help families and individuals find the ideal match for their children and suitable life partners.

Connect to verified profiles online and get personalized services by registering today through the Chavara Christian Matrimony App.

Disclaimer: This is a featured content