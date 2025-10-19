CBIC extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline to October 25, 2025, giving taxpayers extra time to comply with GST requirements. The extension applies to both monthly and quarterly filers under India’s GST regime.

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the GSTR-3B filing deadline to October 25, 2025, for both monthly filers (September 2025) and quarterly filers. This extension by CBIC was announced via Notification No. 17/2025 - Central Tax, dated October 18, 2025.

What Is GSTR-3B?

GSTR-3B is a monthly self-declared summary return that taxpayers must file under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime in India. It includes details of outward supplies, inward supplies liable to reverse charge, input tax credit claimed, and tax payable. This extension provides taxpayers with additional time to comply with GST filing requirements.

Purpose of GSTR-3B

Form GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return that allows taxpayers to declare their GST liabilities for a particular tax period and discharge these obligations. A normal taxpayer is required to file Form GSTR-3B for every tax period.

About CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) — formerly known as the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) — operates under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It is responsible for formulating and implementing policy related to the levy and collection of Customs, Central Excise duties, and GST, as well as for preventing smuggling and overseeing narcotics control under its jurisdiction. The Board also administers its subordinate organizations, including Custom Houses, Central Goods and Services Commissionerates, and the Central Revenues Control Laboratory. (ANI)



