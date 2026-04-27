The Canadian government has launched the country's first sovereign wealth fund, the 'Canada Strong Fund', to support nation-building projects. PM Mark Carney said the fund will invest in key sectors to create jobs and boost economic growth.

The Canadian government has launched the country's first sovereign wealth fund called the Canada Strong Fund. It is designed to support a series of nation-building projects, with targeted developments in energy, trade, transport, data, and critical minerals to increase national resilience.

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Catalyzing economic growth and self-sufficiency

According to an address by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the fund is aimed to catalyze projects that generate economic growth and provide the necessary resources for national self-sufficiency. He also urged the public to join in and invest in the future of the country.

"The Canada Strong Fund will invest alongside the private sector in nation-building projects to create wealth for Canadians today and our kids tomorrow. And if you have a bit of extra money, we'll make it easy for you to invest in the fund to help build Canada Strong for all," Carney said.

Investing for a stronger, more independent Canada

Carney stated that the fund is intended to make Canada more independent while creating high-quality jobs. He explained that the initiative allowed the government to invest alongside the private sector to secure long-term wealth.

"This is our country. It's your future. And we're building it together. We're catalyzing a series of nation-building projects in energy, in trade, critical minerals, transport, data and beyond. These projects will make Canada stronger, more resilient and more independent," he stated.

Building the future and creating jobs

The Canadian PM emphasized that building together for the country is the future.

Highlighting the results of the nation-building projects, Carney stated that, "They'll create good jobs and grow our economy, providing the resources that we need to take care of ourselves and take care of each other."

Carney highlighted that Canadians now "are choosing to buy Canadian, to explore Canadian, and build Canadian. Because it's our country, and we're building our future together."