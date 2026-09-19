California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to accelerate the state's AI safety policy. The directive speeds up independent oversight of AI firms and advances plans to create an emergency shutoff mechanism, or 'AI kill switch'.

California’s state leadership moved to accelerate independent oversight of artificial intelligence firms and advance the creation of an emergency shutoff mechanism, widely referred to as an "AI kill switch." Gavin Newsom, the 40th Governor of California, signed an Executive Order to speed up the implementation of California's regulatory framework, advancing oversight deadlines for external auditors and requiring closer surveillance of advanced machine learning models. The directive establishes guidelines to enforce external evaluations, incident disclosures, and technical protocols to halt potentially compromised systems.

California Accelerates AI Safety Policy

“Today, I'm signing an executive order to speed up a first in America AI safety policy that we have here in California,” Newsom said in a statement. “It dramatically speeds up our new law, creating a framework for truly independent safety checks, independent verification organizations, as well as moving the timeline up for oversight of AI auditors up by a full year.”

Establishing New Regulatory Framework

The measure sets up regulatory structures to govern powerful computational systems while expediting compliance reviews. Under the mandate, state officials intend to create recurring evaluation procedures and establish formal channels for mandatory breach alerts, pointing directly to earlier industry vulnerabilities.

“This also begins an effort to tighten our safety and security requirements for powerful AI systems as well as models, laying the foundation for requiring third-party safety verification on an ongoing basis, as well as more mandatory reporting of incidents like the hugging face hack,” Newsom stated.

Developing an 'AI Kill Switch'

A central element of the order involves formalizing protocols for an operational kill switch. State authorities plan to convene advisory panels to define technical criteria for emergency shutdowns before codifying rules into official policy.

“And advancing efforts to create an emergency shutoff, otherwise known as an AI kill switch, which means a lot of things, depending on who you talk to,” Newsom said. “So we want to flesh out exactly what that means and how to come up with a framework that works. So we're going to convene experts as we did with the creation of SB 53 to figure out the right path forward.”

Call for Federal Action

Addressing federal lawmakers, the governor criticized congressional delays in enacting uniform technological guardrails, urging House Speaker Mike Johnson to reconvene legislators and adopt California’s baseline measures on a nationwide level.

“California will do what it can, but this nation needs to get in the game. Washington, DC needs to do its job. Remarkably, they left for a summer break,” Newsom said. “Mike Johnson should return from vacation and follow California's lead by passing national legislation. Get it done.” He concluded with an appeal for federal action, stating: “That's what leadership requires, setting a comprehensive safety framework as a floor. It's the minimum thing we should expect that he and his colleagues do. Our model, the California model, works. And if Congress again won't act, California will.” (ANI)