Diwali is considered an auspicious occasion for purchasing gold and silver in India. With the festive season bringing attractive offers across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, buying precious metal coins has become more convenient than ever.

Diwali is considered an auspicious occasion for purchasing gold and silver in India. With the festive season bringing attractive offers across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, buying precious metal coins has become more convenient than ever. Several online platforms now offer doorstep delivery, allowing customers to purchase gold and silver coins without visiting jewellery stores.

Well-known jewellery brands and precious metal refiners, including Kalyan, MMTC-PAMP, Malabar, Tanishq and Joyalukkas, have listed their gold coins and other products on these platforms. However, while quick delivery and festive discounts may appear attractive, buyers should exercise caution before spending money on precious metals online.

From checking purity to understanding return policies, here are five important things to consider before purchasing gold and silver coins online this Diwali.

1. Don't get carried away by festive discounts

Online platforms often advertise attractive festive discounts, sometimes ranging from 20% to 70% or even more on gold and silver coins and jewellery. However, a large discount does not necessarily mean that buyers are getting the best deal.

Some offers may be calculated against inflated maximum retail prices (MRPs). Therefore, customers should compare the final selling price with the prevailing market rate of the respective metal.

It is equally important to account for additional expenses, including GST, delivery charges, platform fees and other applicable costs. The final amount payable, rather than the advertised discount, should guide the purchase decision.

2. Check purity, weight and certification

Gold coins are generally available in 24-karat and 22-karat variants. Buyers should carefully read product descriptions to confirm the purity and exact weight before placing an order.

Product photographs alone should not be considered proof of authenticity. Unlike gold jewellery, gold coins are not covered by mandatory BIS hallmarking requirements. Therefore, buyers should check whether the coin comes with a manufacturer's assay certificate.

Once the product is delivered, verify the coin's details against the certificate and order information. Check for discrepancies before sharing the mandatory one-time password (OTP) to complete delivery.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rates On Diwali, November 8: Gold And Silver Prices Across Major Cities

3. Verify the actual manufacturer or jeweller

An e-commerce platform may only facilitate the sale and delivery of a gold or silver coin. The actual manufacturer or jeweller is generally the entity responsible for the product.

Customers should therefore check the seller's credentials before ordering. The invoice should clearly mention the manufacturer's name, coin weight, purity and purchase price.

This information becomes particularly important if buyers encounter problems involving product quality, complaints, exchanges or buy-back requests.

4. Compare prices across different platforms

The same gold or silver coin may be listed at different prices across multiple shopping applications. Buyers should compare the available options instead of purchasing from the first platform they visit.

Check the final prices after applying promotional offers, vouchers and other eligible discounts. Also, read the terms and conditions carefully, as certain offers may be restricted to specific customers, stores or payment methods.

Comparing the actual payable amount can help customers make a more informed festive purchase.

5. Understand return and resale policies

One of the most important things to check before ordering precious metal coins online is the return policy. Many platforms do not accept routine returns of gold and silver coins.

If a product is defective, counterfeit or significantly different from what was advertised, customers may need to follow the platform's grievance redressal process.

Buyers should photograph any damage or discrepancies immediately after delivery, preserve the original packaging and report the issue promptly.

Resale conditions also deserve attention. Jewellers generally purchase coins at the prevailing market rate, which may be lower than the original purchase price. Consequently, the amount received on resale may not match the initial expenditure.

Also Read: Gold vs Silver on Dhanteras: How Smart Indian Shoppers Are Preparing for This Festive Season

Make an informed purchase this Diwali

Buying gold and silver coins online can be convenient, particularly during the festive season. However, attractive discounts and rapid delivery should not replace proper verification.

Customers should compare prices, check purity and weight, verify manufacturer credentials and understand return and buy-back conditions before placing an order. Keeping the invoice, packaging and certification documents safely can also help resolve potential disputes later.

A little research before clicking the purchase button can make your Diwali gold and silver shopping safer and more worthwhile.