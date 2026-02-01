Presenting Union Budget 2026-27 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman projected a six-step process for India's growth.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget on Sunday, and said it is “our first Budget at the Kartavya bhawan and we have 3 kartavya (responsibilities).
Presenting Union Budget 2026-27, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “To accelerate and sustain economic growth, I propose interventions in six areas - Scaling up manufacturing in 7 strategic sectors; Rejuvenating legacy industrial sectors; Creating champion MSMEs; Delivering a push for infra; Ensuring long-term security and stability; Developing city economic regions.”