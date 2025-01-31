comscore
Union Budget 2025 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Key Announcements

Jan 31, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

budget 2025 economic survey live updates expectations education jobs defence gst tax cut fm nirmala sitharaman announcements

Income Tax Budget 2025 Expectations Live: The Union Budget 2025 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (February 1) and is expected to usher in transformative reforms aimed at strengthening the nation's economic framework. These proposed changes are expected to enhance the country's tax system and provide a much-needed catalyst for growth and development.

Here's all the latest updates:

India@75 Sports Legends: Chuni Goswami - The Jack of Cricket, Master of Football

India@75 Sports Legends: PK Banerjee - The man who began a revolution in Indian football

India@75 Sports Legends: Kapil Dev - The man who began India's journey as cricketing prowess

India@75 Sports Legends: Jhulan Goswami - An inspiration for the next breed of Indian bowlers

India@75 Sports Legends: Mithali Raj - A pioneer of Indian women's cricket

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Chevron Stock Falls Premarket After Q4 Profit Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations, Retail’s Not Amused

Made in ChinAI: Amul is back with another witty doodle! This time on DeepSeek controversy; SEE post

'Tahawwur Rana, accused in 26/11 Mumbai attack, set for extradition to India': MEA

