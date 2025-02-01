Union Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget at 11 AM

7:20 AM IST
Budget 2025: Push for further simplification of tax regime
The government has taken steps toward tax simplification by reducing TDS rates on various payments through the Finance (No.2) Act 2024. To improve ease of doing business, industry bodies suggest streamlining TDS/TCS rates into a two or three-tier structure to avoid classification disputes and ease working capital constraints.
7:08 AM IST
Budget 2025: Charting a course for indirect tax reforms and simplified growth
Over the past year, significant strides have been made in indirect tax reforms, with key clarifications on the taxability of intermediaries, corporate guarantees, and GST treatment for vouchers. The introduction of the GST Amnesty scheme has further streamlined compliance.
6:49 AM IST
Budget 2025: Why the Budget matters for every citizen
The Budget directly impacts taxpayers, as government spending comes from citizens' earnings, not its own funds.
