Union Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget at 11 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive Budget today, with potential tweaks in income tax rates to provide relief to the middle class. This marks the Modi government’s first full-year Budget in its third term, set against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and the economy slowing to a four-year low.

The Union Budget is a crucial financial document that outlines the government's expected income and expenditure for the coming year. Through careful planning and resource allocation, the Budget plays a key role in shaping policies and fostering the overall economic health of the nation.

As the country eagerly awaits the presentation, the focus is on how the Budget will address current challenges, introduce new initiatives for growth, and ensure fiscal stability.