Union Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget at 11 AM

Feb 1, 2025, 6:48 AM IST

Union Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Check latest updates on railway, defence, education, IT, automobile and more AJR

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive Budget today, with potential tweaks in income tax rates to provide relief to the middle class. This marks the Modi government’s first full-year Budget in its third term, set against the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and the economy slowing to a four-year low.

The Union Budget is a crucial financial document that outlines the government's expected income and expenditure for the coming year. Through careful planning and resource allocation, the Budget plays a key role in shaping policies and fostering the overall economic health of the nation.

As the country eagerly awaits the presentation, the focus is on how the Budget will address current challenges, introduce new initiatives for growth, and ensure fiscal stability.

7:20 AM IST

Budget 2025: Push for further simplification of tax regime

The government has taken steps toward tax simplification by reducing TDS rates on various payments through the Finance (No.2) Act 2024. To improve ease of doing business, industry bodies suggest streamlining TDS/TCS rates into a two or three-tier structure to avoid classification disputes and ease working capital constraints.

7:08 AM IST

Budget 2025: Charting a course for indirect tax reforms and simplified growth

Over the past year, significant strides have been made in indirect tax reforms, with key clarifications on the taxability of intermediaries, corporate guarantees, and GST treatment for vouchers. The introduction of the GST Amnesty scheme has further streamlined compliance.

6:49 AM IST

Budget 2025: Why the Budget matters for every citizen

The Budget directly impacts taxpayers, as government spending comes from citizens' earnings, not its own funds.

