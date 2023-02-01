Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate to allow maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh, says FM Sitharaman

Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, with a maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh and 7.5 per cent interest, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In her Union Budget announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a one-time new small savings scheme that will be available for two years, until March 2025, with a deposit facility of up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women, a two-year tenor, a 7.5% fixed rate, and a partial withdrawal option.

The maximum deposit amount for the senior citizen saving scheme will be increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

