    Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, with a maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh and 7.5 per cent interest, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Budget 2023: Mahila Samman Savings Certificate to allow maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh, says FM Sitharaman - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

    In her Union Budget announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a one-time new small savings scheme that will be available for two years, until March 2025, with a deposit facility of up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women, a two-year tenor, a 7.5% fixed rate, and a partial withdrawal option. 

    The maximum deposit amount for the senior citizen saving scheme will be increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
     

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
