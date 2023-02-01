Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: National digital library for youth to be set up, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a national digital library for youth would be established to facilitate access to high-quality books.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, January 1, 2023, said that a national digital library for children and youth would be established to facilitate access to high-quality books. 

    Additionally, Ekalavya Model Residential Schools will employ 38,800 teachers.


     

