Budget 2023: National digital library for youth to be set up, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Wednesday, January 1, 2023, said that a national digital library for children and youth would be established to facilitate access to high-quality books.

Additionally, Ekalavya Model Residential Schools will employ 38,800 teachers.




