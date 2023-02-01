Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2023: AAP questions Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements; asks 'who will get new 50 airports'

    On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the annual Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. This Budget was crucial being the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government before the 2024 general elections.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday (February 1) reacted to Union Finance Minister's Budget announcements and questioned the government on several issues. AAP leader Sanjay Singh took a jibe at the government over the 'double income' claim asking 'whose income got doubled'.

    In a tweet, the AAP leader said, "Neither did the MSP of the farmers increase, nor did the youth get employment. But this is the Amrit Kaal of Modi ji. Nirmala ji is saying "Per capita income has doubled", Whose?"

    On the announcement of the revival of 50 airports in the country, Singh said, "Modi ji will build 50 new airports, to whom will it be given?"

    In a bid to make people aware of the pro-people measures announced in the Budget, the BJP will start a 12-day nationwide campaign on Wednesday.

    The Union Budget made an attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of common citizens and be a ray of hope for the world even as the world is going through a global economic turmoil.

    Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said recognised voices in the world of the economy were bringing positive messages from all sides.

    On Tuesday, FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament. The Survey has forecast India's GDP growth for the next fiscal 2023-24 in a broad range of 6-6.8 percent. Its baseline forecast for real GDP growth is 6.5 percent.

